Family wanted: Andrew likes science class and wants to travel into space one day

Traveling into space is one of Andrew’s goals. “I want to see what it feels like to have no gravity,” he said.

Andrew, 12, enjoys science class in school, because he likes to conduct experiments. His other favorite at school is recess, because he gets to spend time outside.

Andrew enjoys riding his bike, swimming and playing baseball; he said he’s a good batter. Andrew also enjoys reading and playing video games. YouTube videos make him laugh.

People who know him say Andrew is observant, and he loves to have conversations with adults. Andrew would do best with a patient, understanding family that is knowledgeable about parenting children who have experienced trauma.

If you are interested in becoming an adoptive parent, visit the Adopt Kansas Kids website at www.adoptkskids.org , send an email to customercare@adoptkskids.org or call 855-AdoptKS (855-236-7857). Andrew’s case number is CH-7728.