ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara County, CA

Wind Advisory issued for Santa Barbara County Interior Mountains by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-08 11:06:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-09 03:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for St. Marys by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 12:10:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-13 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: St. Marys COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM EDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level in low lying areas due to tidal flooding. * WHERE...Shoreline in St. Marys County. * WHEN...Until 2 AM EDT Friday, especially around the time of high tide. * IMPACTS...At 3.0 feet, yards are flooded on Saint George Island, and water will begin covering the road leading to the island, especially if there is wave action. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Tides one and a half to two feet above normal. The next two high tides at Point Lookout are at 11:34 PM and 11:43 AM. The next two high tides at Piney Point are at 12:02 PM and 12:25 AM. The next two high tides at Coltons Point are at 12:38 PM and 1:01 AM. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. St Marys River at Straits Point MLLW Categories - Minor 3.0 ft, Moderate 3.5 ft, Major 5.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.4 ft, Moderate 1.9 ft, Major 3.4 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 12/11 AM 3.3 1.7 1.9 1.0 Minor 12/11 PM 3.3 1.7 1.8 1.0 Minor 13/01 PM 2.9 1.3 1.4 0.5 None 14/12 AM 2.9 1.3 1.3 1.0 None 14/01 PM 2.6 1.0 1.1 1.0 None 15/02 AM 3.0 1.4 1.2 1.0 Minor
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for St. Clair by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 08:39:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-16 05:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Many flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. Friday morning at 845 AM CDT. Target Area: St. Clair The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Missouri Osage River at Taberville affecting St. Clair County. For the Osage River Basin...including Schell City, Taberville Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY MONDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Osage River at Taberville. * WHEN...Until early Monday morning. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:45 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 28.1 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:45 AM CDT Thursday was 29.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early Sunday morning and continue falling to 22.0 feet Tuesday morning. - Flood stage is 23.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 28.3 feet on 07/11/2015. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
SAINT CLAIR COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for Hatteras Island, Northern Outer Banks by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 10:02:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-12 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Target Area: Hatteras Island; Northern Outer Banks COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 8 to 11 feet in the surf zone. For the Coastal Flood Advisory, 1 to 3 feet of inundation above ground level expected near vulnerable dune structures. For the Beach Hazards Statement, dangerous rip currents and large breaking waves in the surf zone. * WHERE...Northern Outer Banks and Hatteras Island. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, until 8 PM EDT this evening. For the Beach Hazards Statement, through this evening. * IMPACTS...Up to 1 to 3 feet of inundation above ground level is expected for beach-adjacent properties and roadways, resulting in a significant threat to life and property. Numerous roads may be closed, including several sections of NC 12 on Hatteras Island. Low lying property including homes, businesses, and some critical infrastructure will be inundated. Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and shoreline erosion will occur. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. Dangerous shore break can throw a swimmer or surfer head first into the bottom causing neck and back injuries. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Conditions will remain the same, then gradually improve through the day Thursday. The greatest threat of ocean overwash and inundation will occur around the times of high tide. Dune erosion will be progressive and overwash will likely be worse with each successive high tide. High tide will be around 500 AM Thursday morning and again around 530 PM Thursday evening. NC DOT is reporting that NC-12 between Oregon Inlet and Rodanthe will remain closed through at least Thursday morning.
DARE COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Central Carbon County, Ferris, Seminoe, Shirley Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 10:16:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-12 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Central Carbon County; Ferris, Seminoe, Shirley Mountains; Laramie Valley; North Snowy Range Foothills; Shirley Basin HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest to west winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph expected. * WHERE...Ferris/Seminoe/Shirley Mountains, Shirley Basin, Central Carbon County, North Snowy Range Foothills and Laramie Valley. * WHEN...From 6 AM to 6 PM MDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers.
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Santa Barbara County, CA
Cars
County
Santa Barbara County, CA
City
Santa Barbara, CA
Local
California Cars
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for South Laramie Range, South Laramie Range Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 08:25:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-12 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: South Laramie Range; South Laramie Range Foothills DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT TODAY HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the High Wind Warning, west winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. For the Dense Fog Advisory, visibility will drop to a quarter mile at times mainly in the morning. * WHERE...South Laramie Range and South Laramie Range Foothills. * WHEN...For the High Wind Warning, until 9 PM MDT this evening. For the Dense Fog Advisory, until noon MDT today. * IMPACTS...Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Colorado Springs Vicinity, Southern El Paso County, Rampart Range Below 7400 Ft by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 06:48:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-12 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Colorado Springs Vicinity, Southern El Paso County, Rampart Range Below 7400 Ft; Northern El Paso County, Monument Ridge, Rampart Range Below 7500 Ft; Walsenburg Vicinity, Upper Huerfano River Basin Below 7500 Ft HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT TODAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...El Paso County, and Huerfano County Below 7500 Feet, mainly along and west of I-25. * WHEN...Until noon MDT today. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas of blowing dust may reduce visibility at times.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Isanti, Kanabec, Mille Lacs by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 22:19:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 08:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Isanti; Kanabec; Mille Lacs A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southern Kanabec, southeastern Mille Lacs and northwestern Isanti Counties through 815 AM CDT At 751 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles southeast of Milaca, or 18 miles northwest of Cambridge, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Bock around 800 AM CDT. Ogilvie around 810 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Mora and Brunswick. This includes U.S. Highway 169 between mile markers 181 and 191. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
ISANTI COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Chippewa, Kandiyohi, Renville, Yellow Medicine by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 22:19:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Chippewa; Kandiyohi; Renville; Yellow Medicine A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Chippewa, northeastern Yellow Medicine, southwestern Kandiyohi and northwestern Renville Counties through 800 AM CDT At 736 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Granite Falls, or 12 miles southeast of Montevideo, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Granite Falls around 740 AM CDT. Maynard around 755 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Clara City. This includes U.S. Highway 212 between mile markers 42 and 59. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wind Advisory
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Benton, Morrison, Stearns by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 22:19:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Benton; Morrison; Stearns A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Benton, northeastern Stearns and south central Morrison Counties through 800 AM CDT At 732 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Albany, or 20 miles west of St. Cloud, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near St. Anthony and Avon around 740 AM CDT. Collegeville around 745 AM CDT. Holdingford around 750 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Royalton, Bowlus and Rice. This includes the following highways Interstate 94 in Minnesota between mile markers 138 and 158. U.S. Highway 10 in Minnesota between mile markers 152 and 171. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
BENTON COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Lower Koyukuk and Middle Yukon Valleys by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 00:00:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-05-12 08:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Lower Koyukuk and Middle Yukon Valleys FLOOD WATCH FOR AN ICE JAM NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by an ice jam continues to be possible. * WHERE...Including the following area, Lower Koyukuk and Middle Yukon Valleys. * WHEN...Through this afternoon. * IMPACTS...A possible ice jam is causing water to rise in Galena. Water has risen several feet in the last 24 hours. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - An ice jam may cause water to infiltrate the lowlands along the river. - Http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Eddy, Grand Forks by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 20:27:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-14 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Eddy; Grand Forks FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM CDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of northeast North Dakota and southeast North Dakota, including the following counties, in northeast North Dakota, Eddy, Grand Forks and Nelson. In southeast North Dakota, Griggs. * WHEN...Until 745 PM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Numerous roads remain closed due to flooding. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 956 AM CDT, emergency management reported multiple road closures due to overland flooding and washed out roadways. Flooding is already occurring. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Grand Forks AFB, Larimore, Northwood, Lakota, Emerado, McVille, Michigan, Gilby, Aneta, Petersburg, Tolna, Arvilla, Red Willow Lake, Mekinock, Pekin, Kloten, Niagara, Inkster, McCanna and Kempton.
EDDY COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Campbell, Southern Campbell, Western Crook, Weston by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 08:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-12 10:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northern Campbell; Southern Campbell; Western Crook; Weston PATCHY DENSE FOG THIS MORNING Patchy dense fog can be expected this morning. Motorists should expect rapidly changing visibility, down to near zero at times. Remember to slow down and provide plenty of braking distance between yourself and the vehicle in front of you.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central Penobscot, Central Washington, Interior Hancock by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 03:30:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-12 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central Penobscot; Central Washington; Interior Hancock; Northern Washington; Southern Penobscot; Southern Piscataquis Elevated Fire Weather Danger Predicted Today A very dry air mass over the area will combine with dead and dry fuels such as grass, leaves, and twigs to create the potential for uncontrolled fire spread across eastern and central Maine today. This afternoon, the relative humidity will decrease to between 20 and 30 percent. A north to northeast wind is expected to turn to the southeast this afternoon with gusts to 15 mph. Wind gusts are expected to diminish by around sunset this evening with good relative humidity recovery by late tonight. Extra caution should be taken to prevent wildfires. Always consult with fire officials before engaging in any open burning activities and comply with all applicable laws and regulations. Never leave an open fire unattended and always extinguish campfires completely before leaving.
HANCOCK COUNTY, ME
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Stearns by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 06:47:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Stearns A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 AM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN STEARNS COUNTY At 647 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 6 miles south of Melrose, or 30 miles west of St. Cloud, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. This severe storm will be near Melrose around 655 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Albany, Freeport and St. Anthony. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Southwest by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 11:10:00 Expires: 2022-05-13 19:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Southwest HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves of 5 to 8 feet. * WHERE...Beaches of Cabo Rojo. * WHEN...Through Friday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Alexander, Jackson, Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 09:52:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Target Area: Alexander; Jackson; Union The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Missouri...Illinois Mississippi River at Cape Girardeau affecting Perry, Jackson, Cape Girardeau, Union, Scott and Alexander Counties. .The river will fall below flood stage late tonight. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River at Cape Girardeau. * WHEN...Until late tomorrow morning. * IMPACTS...At 32.0 feet, Minor flooding occurs. The Mississippi River backs into several creeks producing flooding. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:30 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 33.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late tonight and continue falling to 24.2 feet Sunday, May 22. - Flood stage is 32.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Cavalier, Eastern Walsh County, Grand Forks, Nelson, Pembina by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 20:32:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 11:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Cavalier; Eastern Walsh County; Grand Forks; Nelson; Pembina; Ramsey; Towner; Western Walsh County Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of west central Kittson, southeastern Towner, Cavalier, northwestern Grand Forks, northern Nelson, Ramsey, Walsh and Pembina Counties through 1115 AM CDT At 1009 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Penn to near Doyon to near Logan Center. Movement was northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Strong thunderstorms will be near Southam around 1010 AM CDT. McCanna, Larimore and Niagara around 1015 AM CDT. Brocket and Garske around 1020 AM CDT. Inkster, Orr and Lawton around 1025 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Conway, Forest River Colony and Edmore. This includes Interstate 29 between mile markers 192 and 214. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
CAVALIER COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Clay, Grant, West Becker, West Otter Tail, Wilkin by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 22:19:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Clay; Grant; West Becker; West Otter Tail; Wilkin Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southern Clay, western Otter Tail, northwestern Grant, Wilkin, southwestern Becker, southeastern Cass and Richland Counties through 900 AM CDT At 812 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Walcott to near Lidgerwood. Movement was east at 50 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Wahpeton, Breckenridge, Barnesville, Pelican Rapids, Hawley, Hankinson and Lake Park. This includes the following highways Interstate 29 between mile markers 0 and 57. Interstate 94 in Minnesota between mile markers 10 and 56. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
BECKER COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Bradley, Calhoun, Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 09:56:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Bradley; Calhoun; Union The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Arkansas Ouachita River At Camden affecting Ouachita and Calhoun Counties. Ouachita River At Thatcher L&D affecting Bradley, Union and Calhoun Counties. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Ouachita River At Thatcher L&D. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 83.0 feet, Access to oil and gas rigs and to timber is flooded. Calhoun County Road 131 is completely under water leading to old Lock 8 river access. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:30 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 83.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is cresting and will begin to fall on Friday. - Flood stage is 79.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecast 7 AM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Crest Time Date Ouachita River Thatcher L&D 79.0 83.3 Thu 9 AM 83.4 83.1 82.6 83.4 1 PM 5/12
BRADLEY COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Crittenden, Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 21:30:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-17 03:31:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Crittenden; Union The National Weather Service in Paducah KY has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Indiana...Kentucky...Illinois Ohio River at Mount Vernon affecting Union, Posey, Henderson and Vanderburgh Counties. Ohio River at Shawneetown affecting Union, Crittenden, Hardin and Gallatin Counties. .Recent heavy rain has caused rises on the Ohio River, and minor flooding is expected to commence this evening at Mt Vernon and Shawneetown. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH LATE MONDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Ohio River at Shawneetown. * WHEN...From this evening to early Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 33.0 feet, Minor flooding occurs affecting mainly bottomland and surrounding low lying areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:30 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 32.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage this evening to a crest of 35.3 feet early Sunday morning. It will then fall below flood stage Monday evening. - Flood stage is 33.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CRITTENDEN COUNTY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy