Wind Advisory issued for Antelope Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 20:27:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-14 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Eddy FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM CDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of northeast North Dakota and southeast North Dakota, including the following counties, in northeast North Dakota, Eddy, Grand Forks and Nelson. In southeast North Dakota, Griggs. * WHEN...Until 745 PM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Numerous roads remain closed due to flooding. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 956 AM CDT, emergency management reported multiple road closures due to overland flooding and washed out roadways. Flooding is already occurring. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Grand Forks AFB, Larimore, Northwood, Lakota, Emerado, McVille, Michigan, Gilby, Aneta, Petersburg, Tolna, Arvilla, Red Willow Lake, Mekinock, Pekin, Kloten, Niagara, Inkster, McCanna and Kempton.
