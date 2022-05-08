Wind Advisory issued for Santa Lucia Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 12:10:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-12 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Calvert COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level in low lying areas due to tidal flooding. * WHERE...Shoreline in Calvert County. * WHEN...Until 2 PM EDT this afternoon, especially around the time of high tide. * IMPACTS...At 3.0 feet, parking lots near Charles Street in Solomons begin to flood, with several inches of water covering low-lying portions of Charles Street and Williams Street. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Tides one and a half to two feet above normal. The next two high tides at Chesapeake Beach are at 1:35 PM and 2:15 AM. The next two high tides at Solomons Island are at 11:41 AM and 12:26 AM. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Chesapeake Bay at North Beach MLLW Categories - Minor 3.0 ft, Moderate 4.0 ft, Major 5.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.6 ft, Moderate 2.6 ft, Major 3.6 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 12/01 PM 2.8 1.4 1.6 0.5 None 13/01 AM 3.0 1.6 1.6 1.0 Minor 13/01 PM 2.3 0.9 1.3 0.5 None 14/02 AM 2.7 1.3 1.1 1.0 None 14/03 PM 2.1 0.7 1.0 1.0 None 15/04 AM 2.9 1.5 1.1 1.0 None Patuxent River at Solomons Island MLLW Categories - Minor 3.0 ft, Moderate 4.0 ft, Major 5.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.5 ft, Moderate 2.5 ft, Major 3.5 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 12/12 PM 3.1 1.6 1.7 1.0 Minor 13/12 AM 3.1 1.6 1.5 1.0 Minor 13/12 PM 2.7 1.2 1.3 1.0 None 14/01 AM 2.8 1.3 1.1 1.0 None 14/01 PM 2.4 0.9 1.0 1.0 None 15/02 AM 2.8 1.3 1.0 1.0 None
