From Coach’s Award To World Champion: Tim O’Donnell Shares Pro Swimming Tips

By SwimSwam Partner Content
 4 days ago

O’Donnell, a professional triathlete, began swimming on club teams when he was 5 years old and went on to swim for the U.S. Naval Academy. Current photo via Master Spas, a SwimSwam partner. Courtesy of Master Spas, a SwimSwam partner. Tim O’Donnell was not looking at a career...

You Might Love These 26 Swim Camps This Summer

The best swim camps are selling out up fast. If you want to attend, sign up as soon as you can to work with the best coaches in swimming. Current photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. These swim camps are headed by some of the best coaches in swimming. Stay tuned....
Adam Peaty Injures Foot And Will Not Defend World Championships Titles

British breaststroking ace took home two individual gold medals at the 2019 World Championships but will no longer be competing in Budapest this time around. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. Multi-Olympic medalist and world champion Adam Peaty will not be racing at this summer’s FINA World Aquatics Championships set...
Ryan Lochte Shares The Story Behind “The Lochte Rule”

Ryan Lochte and his coach, David Marsh, thought so far outside of the box that FINA made a rule about it and named it after the world champion himself Current photo via Mike Lewis/Ola Vista Photography. Thanks to presenting partner SPIRE Academy, a scholastic boarding school where individuals: excel academically,...
FINA Ratifies Kolesnikov’s (Former) WR, Numerous World Junior Records

Kliment Kolesnikov's 50 back swims from last year's European Championships that previously stood as world records have officially been ratified by FINA. Archive photo via Giorgio Perottino / Deepbluemedia / Insidefoto. FINA, the international governing body for aquatic sports, has recently ratified a number of records broken over the last...
Injury Ki Wajah Se World Championships Se Bahar Huye Olympic Champion Peaty

Triple Olympic Swimming Champion Adam Peaty Budapest Mei Hone Wali World Championships Ke Liye Ruled Out Ho Chuke Hai, Unhone Wednesday Ko Kaha. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. Triple Olympic Swimming Champion Adam Peaty Budapest Mei Hone Wali World Championships Ke Liye Ruled Out Ho Chuke Hai, Unhone Wednesday...
Head Coach Megan Oesting Explains The Power of Swim Data Powered By Tritonwear

Are you curious about swim data and how you can use it to power your swimming? Watch this podcast with swimming coach Megan Oesting. Current photo via ASCA. In the SwimSwam Podcast dive deeper into the sport you love with insider conversations about swimming. Hosted by Coleman Hodges, Garrett McCaffrey, and Gold Medal Mel Stewart, SwimSwam welcomes both the biggest names in swimming that you already know, and rising stars that you need to get to know, as we break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.
SwimSwam Breakdown: New Pro Groups, Stroke 50s at Worlds, & Ring Chasing

We discuss Maxime Rooney's retirement, Maxine Parker's transfer to Virginia from Georgia, and USA's chances at medaling in the stroke 50s at world champs. Current photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. This week on the SwimSwam Breakdown, we discuss Maxime Rooney‘s retirement, Maxine Parker‘s transfer to Virginia from Georgia, and USA’s...
Olympic Club Announces Cutino Award Finalists; Honoring Best College WP Players

2x Olympic Champion, 2022 NCAA Champion and 2019 Cutino Award winner Makenzie Fischer is a finalist once again for the college game's top honor. Archive photo via Jeff Cable. SAN FRANCISCO (May 10, 2022) – The Olympic Club announced finalists for the Peter J. Cutino Award, an iconic honor in NCAA water polo to recognize the best men’s and women’s players each year. The men’s finalists are Nikolaos Papanikolaou (Cal), Nic Porter (USC), and Nicolas Saveljic (UCLA). The women’s list features Makenzie Fischer (Stanford), Tilly Kearns (USC), and Maddie Musselman (UCLA). The Cutino Award returns to an in-person event on Saturday, June 4 th at The Olympic Club in San Francisco. The ceremony will also be live-streamed courtesy of USA Water Polo starting at 9pm EDT/6pm PDT. The broadcast will feature interviews with finalists, athletes, coaches plus the Cutino Award ceremony in its entirety. It will air free of charge at YouTube.com/USAWP and Facebook.com/USAWP.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Rex Maurer Posts Scorching 4:13.90 500 FR at CIF-SS D1 Finals, #1 17yo All-Time

SCY (25 yards) Results also on MeetMobile, search “2022 CIF-SS Division 1”. The CIF-SS Championships were held this past weekend, playing host to a ton of fast swimming. Perhaps no race was more exciting than the boys 500 free, which featured two of the fastest high school times in U.S. history from Rex Maurer and Matthew Chai. The duo didn’t compete head-to-head, as Maurer is in the CIF-SS Division 1, while Chai is Division 2. However, the CIF State meet takes place this weekend, and this time it will feature a real showdown between the rising stars.
Israeli SCM World Championship Finalist Eitan Ben-Shitrit Commits to Michigan

Israeli junior record holder Eitan Ben-Shitrit is taking his rapidly-improving IM times to the University of Michigan this fall. Current photo via Courtesy of Michigan Athletics. Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is...
What Is Adam Peaty’s Top Speed in Breaststroke?

World Record holding breaststroker Adam Peaty took to the flume in Tenerife for some max-speed racing. How fast did he go?. British breaststroker, Olympic gold medalist, and World Record holder Adam Peaty is the best men’s 100 breaststroker who has ever lived. By a totality of relevant measures, including dominance over his peer group, that is true.
Sam Kendricks Named as a CSCAA Richard E. Steadman Award Winner

The CSCAA has announced that Sam Kendricks, the most recognizable voice in U.S Swimming, will receive the Richard E. Steadman Award. Archive photo via Mike Lewis/Ola Vista Photography. The College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) announced last week that Sam Kendricks will receive the Richard E. Steadman...
Ryan Lochte Describes the Mentality That Made Him a Great Swimmer

Ryan Lochte's Career was riddled with 2nd place finishes in the era of Michael Phelps. But he kept moving forward, racking up medals of all colors Current photo via Tim Binning/TheSwimPictures.com. Thanks to presenting partner SPIRE Academy, a scholastic boarding school where individuals: excel academically, master life’s necessary personal skills,...
GENEVA, OH
Rhyan White, Kira Toussaint Headline 2022 Atlanta Classic (Psych Sheets)

LCM (50 meters) Start Times: Prelims – 9 am / Finals – 6 pm (ET) A pair of individual Olympic finalists from last summer’s Games highlight the entries for the upcoming Atlanta Classic at the McAuley Aquatic Center, and they both happened to have finished in the top eight in the same event in Tokyo.
ATLANTA, GA
Daily Swim Coach Workout #650

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily... SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.
WORKOUTS
Dual Sport Athlete Jay Parente Chooses Swimming at Fairfield over Baseball

Baseball standout Jay Parente has opted to swim in college, and will join the Fairfield University Stags next fall. Current photo via Jay Parente. Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.
FREDERICK, MD
Love Swimming? See 3,546 Swim Jobs You Might Love

If you don’t like the career you’re in, you might want to work in the swimming community and be a part of our swimming family! Go here to see 3,546 Swim Jobs Current photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. If you don’t like the career you’re in, you might...
CHATTANOOGA, TN

