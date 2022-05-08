WPIAL trio earns all-state honors in Class 6A boys basketball
The PIAA’s largest boys basketball classification is often dominated by Eastern Pennsylvania teams, but three WPIAL players made the all-state team for Class 6A.
Butler senior Devin Carney, a 25-point scorer headed to Duquesne, earned first-team honors in a statewide vote of sportswriters. Carney is a four-year starter who finished his high school career with more than 2,000 points.
Fox Chapel senior Eli Yofan and North Hills sophomore Royce Parham, whose teams met in the WPIAL finals, each made the second team. Yofan averaged a team-best 19.3 points for the Foxes, who won their first WPIAL title since 1977. Parham averaged 22 points, nine rebounds and six blocks for the WPIAL Class 6A runner-up Indians.
Daniel Skillings was voted player of the year after leading Roman Catholic to the PIAA title.
The Cincinnati recruit averaged 19.2 points and 8.1 rebounds per game. He scored 31 points in a state championship win over fellow Philadelphia Catholic League team Archbishop Wood.
2021-22 Class 6A All-State Boys Basketball
First team
Daniel Skillings, 6-6, sr., Roman Catholic
Christian Fermin, 6-10, sr., Pocono Mountain West
Demetrius Lilley, 6-9, sr., Lower Merion
Ruben Rodriguez, 6-1, jr., Reading
Devin Carney, 6-1, sr., Butler
Xzayvier Brown, 6-1, jr., Roman Catholic
Justin Moore, 6-2, sr., Archbishop Wood
Second team
Khalil Farmer, 6-3, sr., Roman Catholic
Royce Parham, 6-7, so., North Hills
Jalil Bethea, 6-2, so., Archbishop Wood
Jason Shields, 6-5, sr., Scranton
Eli Yofan, 6-2, sr., Fox Chapel
Cameron Wallace, 6-4, fr., Great Valley
Third team
Dylan Blair, 5-10, jr., Downingtown West
Isaac Harris, 6-3, sr., Northampton Area
Tyler Houser, 6-9, sr., Cedar Cliff
Sam Brown, 6-2, sr., LaSalle College
Donovan Hill, 6-8, sr., Central Dauphin
Rasheem Dearry, 6-3, sr., Cheltenham
Player of the Year
Daniel Skillings, Roman Catholic
Coach of the Year
Patrick Fleury, Cheltenham/Chris McNesby, Roman Catholic
All-State Boys Basketball Schedule
Monday: Non-PIAA schools
Tuesday: PIAA Class A
Wednesday: PIAA Class 2A
Thursday: PIAA Class 3A
Friday: PIAA Class 4A
Saturday: PIAA Class 5A
Sunday: PIAA Class 6A
