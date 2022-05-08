WPIAL trio earns all-state honors in Class 6A boys basketball

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Butler’s Devin Carney scores past Pine-Richland’s Luke Shanahan (left) and Jameson O’Toole during their game on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, in Pine.

The PIAA’s largest boys basketball classification is often dominated by Eastern Pennsylvania teams, but three WPIAL players made the all-state team for Class 6A.

Butler senior Devin Carney, a 25-point scorer headed to Duquesne, earned first-team honors in a statewide vote of sportswriters. Carney is a four-year starter who finished his high school career with more than 2,000 points.

Fox Chapel senior Eli Yofan and North Hills sophomore Royce Parham, whose teams met in the WPIAL finals, each made the second team. Yofan averaged a team-best 19.3 points for the Foxes, who won their first WPIAL title since 1977. Parham averaged 22 points, nine rebounds and six blocks for the WPIAL Class 6A runner-up Indians.

Daniel Skillings was voted player of the year after leading Roman Catholic to the PIAA title.

The Cincinnati recruit averaged 19.2 points and 8.1 rebounds per game. He scored 31 points in a state championship win over fellow Philadelphia Catholic League team Archbishop Wood.

2021-22 Class 6A All-State Boys Basketball

First team

Daniel Skillings, 6-6, sr., Roman Catholic

Christian Fermin, 6-10, sr., Pocono Mountain West

Demetrius Lilley, 6-9, sr., Lower Merion

Ruben Rodriguez, 6-1, jr., Reading

Devin Carney, 6-1, sr., Butler

Xzayvier Brown, 6-1, jr., Roman Catholic

Justin Moore, 6-2, sr., Archbishop Wood

Second team

Khalil Farmer, 6-3, sr., Roman Catholic

Royce Parham, 6-7, so., North Hills

Jalil Bethea, 6-2, so., Archbishop Wood

Jason Shields, 6-5, sr., Scranton

Eli Yofan, 6-2, sr., Fox Chapel

Cameron Wallace, 6-4, fr., Great Valley

Third team

Dylan Blair, 5-10, jr., Downingtown West

Isaac Harris, 6-3, sr., Northampton Area

Tyler Houser, 6-9, sr., Cedar Cliff

Sam Brown, 6-2, sr., LaSalle College

Donovan Hill, 6-8, sr., Central Dauphin

Rasheem Dearry, 6-3, sr., Cheltenham

Player of the Year

Daniel Skillings, Roman Catholic

Coach of the Year

Patrick Fleury, Cheltenham/Chris McNesby, Roman Catholic

