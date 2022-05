The Rev. Martha Touchton is the 2022 Rutherford ATHENA Award recipient, Rutherford CABLE announced. The ATHENA Award recognizes an individual who excels in her profession, gives back to the community, and helps raise up other leaders, especially women. Touchton was honored along with 11 other ATHENA nominees and seven Young Professional nominees at a luncheon held April 29 at Embassy Suites in Murfreesboro.

MURFREESBORO, TN ・ 5 DAYS AGO