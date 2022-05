Liverpool forward Sadio Mané has had quite a year. The Senegalese forward has captained his national team to the African Cup of Nations title as well as a World Cup berth, and has been in red-hot form for club team Liverpool during the winter and spring. One of the most interesting facets of Mané this season has been his smooth transition into regularly playing as a center forward after spending most of his career with the Reds on the left wing.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO