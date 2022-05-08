ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wild Men review – Danish dad seeks his inner Viking in midlife crisis comedy

By Wendy Ide
The Guardian
 4 days ago
Rasmus Bjerg in Wild Men Photograph: TCD/Prod.DB/Alamy

Draped in deerskins, armed with a roughly hewn axe and a bow, Martin (Rasmus Bjerg) is at one with the land. He appreciatively sniffs a handful of what looks suspiciously like faeces, scans the undergrowth, before looming over his prey. He is, in his mind at least, a mighty hunter. The score, an urgent, muscular battle cry on sawing double bass, agrees with him. But his prey is a small frog, and Martin’s attempts to live on the land are doomed by the fact that he is an ordinary suburban father of two in the throes of the mother of all midlife crises.

Martin’s adventure in the mountains of Norway takes a new direction when he teams up with Musa (Zaki Youssef), an injured criminal on the run from the cops and his former partners. Martin also finds himself on the wrong side of the law after a botched attempt at bartering, followed by a raid on a Viking village (he steals a catering pack of bread rolls).

What makes this amiably amusing Danish comedy work is the fact that it takes its hapless protagonist almost as seriously as he takes himself. And while Martin’s tragicomic plight is the central focus, director Thomas Daneskov and co-writer Morten Pape take an unusual degree of care with the fleshed-out supporting characters, particularly Martin’s longsuffering wife, Anne ( The Killing ’s Sofie Gråbøl), who wrangles two emotional children and a husband who would rather live on lichen than deal with his marital issues.

