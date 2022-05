The first official date for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers schedule has been announced, and it’s regarding the rematch of Super Bowl LV with the Kansas City Chiefs. We’ve known who the Buccaneers’ opponents for the 2022 NFL season will be for quite some time now, we just weren’t sure when. Fans saw the Chiefs would be on the schedule (along with the rest of the powerful AFC West), so naturally reminiscing of one of the greatest moments in franchise history which occurred the last time the two teams met was inevitable.

TAMPA, FL ・ 1 HOUR AGO