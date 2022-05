Tanger Outlets Nashville, the community’s newest open-air outlet center, will officially break ground on Tuesday, May 17 at 11 a.m. A leader in the retail industry, Tanger Factory Outlets will host local officials and dignitaries to join Executive Chair of the Board Steven B. Tanger and CEO Stephen Yalof to kick off the construction process and give a first look at what’s in store for the shopping destination.

