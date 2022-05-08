Pang Cha Fields

First Flight High School’s Warner Campbell won conference championships in three individual events Wednesday at the Northeastern Coastal Conference Championships in Ahoskie, but it was Northeastern that took home the team championship. A clear winner in the boys 400, 600 and 1600 meter runs, Campbell was also a member...
Jerry Meador Brown, of Grandy, died May 4, 2022. He was born March 6, 1930. Survivors include children Sherry B. Richardson (Bill), Jerry Brown (Donna), Charles Brown (Sue), Sandy Evans (Wayne), Larry Brown (Andrea), Billee Payne and Jacob Brown (Dorie); brother James Dayton Brown; nine grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and other family and friends. He was predeceased by brother Ray Elton Brown.
Housing has been on governmental agendas for the last several years. Sometimes, the word housing is preceded by “affordable” or “essential” or “workforce.”. Both Dare County and Town of Manteo are actively working on projects. Most currently, Dare County is advancing projects granted to two...
Anthony J. Tencza, of Corolla, died April 27, 2022 at home. Survivors include wife Debbie, daughter Jessica, sisters Barbara Henley and Terry Dunlap (McKee) and a granddaughter. Tony was born in Fort Bragg on January 11, 1951 to Anthony and Pauline Tencza. Twiford Funeral Homes is assisting the family. www.TwifordFH.com.
Two houses leaning into the ocean finally collapsed on Tuesday, May 10, 2022. Both houses were unoccupied. The first house, at 24235 Ocean Drive in Rodanthe, hit the water in the early morning hours Tuesday. Waves regularly washed under the structure, built in 1985. The house had 2,592 square feet of space and was valued at $376,400 by Dare County.
Parking, a land use plan public hearing date and a proclamation recognizing municipal clerk week were part of a short May 2 Kitty Hawk Town Council meeting. In response to a public comment on the need for unrestricted public parking, Mayor Craig Garriss assured residents that Kitty Hawk is adding spaces, not removing them.
A celebration to share laughter, tears and stories in honor of Edward “Eddie” Greene will be held at 108 Budliegh Street in Manteo on Saturday, May 14, 2022 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Greene’s family has invited the public to join together “in honor and in celebration...
Albemarle-Pamlico area residents are invited to attend a public interest meeting from 6-8 p.m. on Wednesday, May 11 in Plymouth to discuss forming a new North Carolina Wildlife Federation community wildlife chapter in the Inner Banks. The new chapter – covering Beaufort, Dare, Hyde, Tyrell and Washington counties – will...
The Food Bank of the Albemarle, in partnership with Colington United Methodist Church, will visit to the parking lot of First Flight Elementary School on Thursday, May 12, 2022 from 4:30-6 p.m. When driving up to the check in area, do not get exit the vehicle to register. A volunteer...
Around 4 a.m. on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, NC 12 was officially closed from the Marc Basnight Bridge to Rodanthe. The highway remained closed through Tuesday night. Tuesday’s ocean overwash hit all of the famed highway’s hotspots. The overwash and two collapsed houses were powered by a strong...
Southern Shores town manager Cliff Ogburn teamed up with Mayor Elizabeth Morey April 28 to provide members of the Dare County Tourism Board with a brief report on a software program used in June, July, August of 2019, 2020 and 2021 to analyze traffic data. Ogburn explained that Southern Shores...
NC 12 will remain closed from Oregon Inlet to the village of Rodanthe for the rest of the day Wednesday, May 11, 2022 due to safety concerns surrounding the severity of the next two high tide cycles, according to a press release from the North Carolina Department of Transportation. “A...
The North Carolina Department of Transportation announced Tuesday morning, May 10, 2022 that NC 12 is closed from the Marc Basnight Bridge to Rodanthe due to ocean overwash that occurred overnight. A Coastal Flood Warning remains in effect from Duck to Buxton through Thursday morning, May 12, 2022. Overwash along...
John 16:24, “Until now you have not asked for anything in my name. Ask and you will receive, and your joy will be complete.”. Jesus tells us that when we pray to God, when we come to him with our requests, we are to come in Jesus’ name. Jesus is our mediator, our go between, he paid the debt we owed that makes it possible for us to come into God’s presence, to have a relationship with him. It is not that we have to go to Jesus and then he goes to the Father, but that Jesus has made the way for us to go to the Father ourselves.
Members of the public who would like to help Cape Hatteras National Seashore staff clean up some of the debris from the two houses that collapsed Tuesday may do so at drop-in volunteer events from 9:30-11:30 a.m. and 2-4 p.m. on Thursday, May 12 and Friday, May 13. All four volunteer events are scheduled to begin at the Outer Banks KOA Resort, located at 25099 NC Hwy 12 in Rodanthe.
Calvin McKinley Hughes, 39, of Garysburg in Northampton County, was sentenced Friday, May 6, 2022 to 72 months in prison for possessing crack cocaine with intent to distribute and for possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Eastern District of North Carolina. Hughes pleaded guilty to the charges on January 4, 2022.
Avery Whitfield, who serves as a paramedic for the Dare County EMS Department, was named Dare County Employee of the Month for May 2022 at the Dare County Board of Commissioners meeting held Monday, May 2, 2022. “Avery came to the department in December of 2018, and she has been...
Cape Hatteras National Seashore has confirmed reports Tuesday morning, May 10, 2022 of an unoccupied house collapse at 24235 Ocean Drive in Rodanthe. The beach has been closed along all of Ocean Drive in Rodanthe to protect the public from hazards associated with the collapsed home and because there are additional houses in the area that may collapse, stated a National Park Service press release.
Donald C. Prentiss has become a fellow of the American College of Trial Lawyers. The induction ceremony at which Prentiss became a fellow took place recently before an audience of approximately 603 during the spring meeting of the college in Coronado, Calif. “Founded in 1950, the College is composed of...
The Dare County League of Women Voters is presenting a program featuring a panel of judges discussing the roles of each court during an hour-long panel discussion on Thursday, May 19 at 7 p.m. at the Dare County Justice Center (Courthouse), located at 962 Marshall C. Collins Drive in Manteo. This program is free and open to the public.
