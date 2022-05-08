Pang Cha Fields

John 16:24, “Until now you have not asked for anything in my name. Ask and you will receive, and your joy will be complete.”. Jesus tells us that when we pray to God, when we come to him with our requests, we are to come in Jesus’ name. Jesus is our mediator, our go between, he paid the debt we owed that makes it possible for us to come into God’s presence, to have a relationship with him. It is not that we have to go to Jesus and then he goes to the Father, but that Jesus has made the way for us to go to the Father ourselves.

BELHAVEN, NC ・ 7 HOURS AGO