The Miami Dolphins have been the hot rumor this week for a trip to Detroit on Thanksgiving Day but a new report is saying that is inaccurate. Rumors leading up to the release of the NFL schedule are always hot topics and this week has been no different with reports that Miami would open against the Bills, playing on Christmas day, heading to Detroit on Thanksgiving, and so on. How many of those rumors are true? We will know soon enough.

MIAMI, FL ・ 1 HOUR AGO