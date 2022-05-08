ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smoked Salmon

By Lee Funke
fitfoodiefinds.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis perfectly tender and flakey smoked salmon is made with a simple dry rub and a yummy maple glaze making it perfect for crackers, bagels, or a salad!. Is there anything better than a smoked salmon appetizer that’s perfectly flakey, smokey, and so flavorful? Today we’re teaching you how to smoke...

fitfoodiefinds.com

