With clock-like predictability, the legislative Democrats and a few crossover Republicans passed a budget adjustment package that is being marketed as the “largest tax cut in state history.” Ironically, the General Assembly had the opportunity to pass an even larger tax cut with the Republican-proposed amendment with confirmation from our state’s nonpartisan Office of Fiscal Analysis that it was indeed possible to give a bigger tax break to financially struggling Connecticut residents.

CONNECTICUT STATE ・ 3 HOURS AGO