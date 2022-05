Story is a powerful force. Early man believed that words were magic, and as language developed the true magic of words came in the form of the stories of the men and women who came before us. We have learned from their hardships, struggles, and joys as the tales of their lives became our history. But we have, in this age of technology, forgotten how to listen to others’ stories. And others simply do not allow themselves to share their knowledge and the sometimes painful experiences that brought them wisdom. Karen Shayne and Lorna Dancy have found a way to merge the power of photography with the depth of words in their new book, “UNTOLD: The Campus Diaries”.

