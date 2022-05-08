ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamson County, TN

Photo of the Day: May 8, 2022

By Donna Vissman
Williamson Source
Williamson Source
 4 days ago
Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or...

Williamson Source

Top 5 Stories of the Day: May 6, 2022

Here’s a look at the top 5 stories for May 6, 2022. 1Historic Log Cabin in Crockett Park to be Disassembled. If you have ever visited Crockett Park in Brentwood, you’ve probably seen the historic log cabin that sits at the corner as soon as you drive down the main entrance. Read more.
FRANKLIN, TN
Williamson Source

Rescue of the Week: Susie Q & Brownie Girl

Williamson County Animal Center presents Susie Q (10 years) and Brownie Girl (6 years). They are a very easy-going mother and daughter duo that would love nothing more than to hang out together in the backyard with their new family. Come visit Susie Q, Brownie Girl or any of the animals available for adoption at WCAC!
FRANKLIN, TN
Williamson Source

The Nashville Symphony to Conclude the 2021/22 Amazon Classical Series with Beethoven’s Symphony No. 9 in June

The Nashville Symphony will conclude the 2021/22 Amazon Classical Series with Beethoven’s Symphony No. 9, featuring the universally beloved “Ode to Joy.” Beethoven’s Symphony No. 9 also includes the world premiere of a commission created especially for the Symphony’s 75th anniversary, Continuum, by composer and Nashville Symphony violist Christopher Farrell.
NASHVILLE, TN
Williamson Source

Bridge the Generations to Host Benefit Concert at Franklin Theatre

Bridge the Generations, a Nashville-based nonprofit that connects seniors with artists, is hosting a concert at the Franklin Theatre to support its mission of changing the way our culture sees, recognizes, and treats our isolated, and often forgotten, senior population. Timeless, a benefit for Bridge the Generations takes place on May 23, 7 pm at the Franklin Theatre in downtown Franklin. Buy tickets here.
FRANKLIN, TN
Williamson Source

Williamson Source

Franklin, TN
