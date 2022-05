BOSTON (CBS) — The Bruins need to win Thursday night to force a Game 7 against the Carolina Hurricanes. It sounds like Boston will have its top defensive pairing intact for Game 6. Hampus Lindholm was part of the Bruins’ Thursday morning lines, skating next to his usual defensive partner in crime, Charlie McAvoy. Lindholm, who been out since Game 2 when he took a massive hit from Canes forward Andrei Svechnikov, sounded ready to go for Thursday night’s tilt. There was some hope that he would be back earlier this week after Lindholm skated in Brighton on Monday, but he did...

BOSTON, MA ・ 25 MINUTES AGO