EASTPORT — Anyone who has plied the waters of the Western Passage between Eastport and Deer Island, New Brunswick, knows the Old Sow. One of the world’s most powerful whirlpools, the currents and eddies (or “piglets”) have been known to separate divers from their chase boats by hundreds of yards and shoot upwellings that rock even the sturdiest of vessels.

EASTPORT, ME ・ 18 DAYS AGO