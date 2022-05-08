Kzoo man attempts to run over officers before standoff

COMSTOCK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A Kalamazoo man was arrested Saturday after an assault led to an hours-long standoff in Comstock Township.

Around 3:30 p.m., officers with the Township of Kalamazoo Police Department were sent to Gull Road near Eastland Drive after receiving reports of a felonious assault.

The police department said the suspect had allegedly threatened the victim with a firearm. They weren’t hurt.

When officers found the suspect at a local business a short time later, he resisted officers and got into his vehicle, the police department said. He then attempted to run the officers over, hitting a police vehicle before driving away.

The officers were injured. The police department said their injuries are considered minor.

A short pursuit ended when the man abandoned the vehicle at a nearby apartment complex. He then ran into an apartment, forced the homeowner out and barricaded himself inside, the police department said.

The hours-long standoff ended when the 38-year-old man surrendered to police. The police department said he was taken into custody without incident and is being held at the Kalamazoo County Jail.

The police department said that the investigation will be submitted to the Kalamazoo County Prosecutor’s Office for a review of 10 charges.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Township of Kalamazoo Police Department at 269.381.0391 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.

This case remains under investigation.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.