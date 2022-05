Most of the Jamaicans facing deportation next week on a government flight live with a disability or health problem and came to Britain as children, according to analysis shared with The Independent.The Home Office has not disclosed how many are scheduled to be on Wednesday’s flight, but about 20 have been detained at Brook House, Colnbrook and Harmondsworth detention centres in preparation. Thirteen of them came to the UK under the age of 18, according to a study by campaigners Movement for Justice.All except two have reported mental health difficulties such as depression and anxiety, while several have made attempts...

SOCIETY ・ 22 MINUTES AGO