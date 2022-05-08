ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Cyclist seriously injured on B1230 in van crash

BBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA cyclist has suffered life-threatening injuries after hitting a parked van in East Yorkshire....

www.bbc.com

BBC

Motorcyclist, 22, killed in collision with van

A motorcyclist has died following a collision between his vehicle and a van in Lincolnshire, police have said. Emergency services were called to the B1190 Lincoln Road, at the junction of Main Street, Doddington, at 12:12 BST on Monday. The 22-year-old biker died at the scene, Lincolnshire Police said. The...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Worker seriously injured in methane explosion at UPS

A UPS worker has been seriously injured in a gas explosion at an industrial estate in Warwickshire. Firefighters were called to UPS United Parcel Services at Birch Coppice Business Park after a methane delivery system misfired, the service said. The injured man was airlifted to hospital for further treatment, West...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Bude crash: Man, 34, dies in motorcycle accident

A motorcyclist has died in a single vehicle crash in Bude. Devon and Cornwall police, paramedics and the Devon air ambulance attended the scene on the A3072 near to the Red Post Inn at about 16:40 GMT on Monday. The 34-year-old man from Beaworthy was pronounced dead at the scene....
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Leek crash: Family pay tribute to sister after fatal collision

A woman who died in a single vehicle crash was "loved by so many", her family have said. Kelsey Stuttard was found in a white Audi A3 on Macclesfield Road, Leek, at 03:10 BST on Saturday, Staffordshire Police said. The 31-year-old, from Cheadle, near Stockport, died at the scene from...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Kidderminster man dies after serious chainsaw injury

A man has died after being seriously injured while using a chainsaw. Emergency services were called to Tower Close in Kidderminster, Worcestershire, at about 11:00 BST on Friday. Paramedics from West Midlands Ambulance Service said that it "quickly became clear that nothing could be done to save the man". The...
ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Missing teenager ‘anxious’ about alleged rapist’s jail release, court hears

A teenager was “unsettled” on the day she was last seen alive because of the imminent release from prison of the man she had accused of raping her, an inquest heard.Gaia Pope-Sutherland, 19, had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder after revealing she had been raped by a man when she was 16.Dorset Coroner’s Court heard the student, who suffered from severe epilepsy, was reported missing from her home in Swanage, Dorset, on November 7 2017.A large search operation was launched in the Swanage area for the teenager, including police, HM Coastguard, National Police Air Service, Dorset Search and Rescue...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Bermondsey: Granddaughter killed with relatives had moved in days before attack as suspect in hospital

The youngest victim of a family of four stabbed to death at home in southeast London had moved in just days earlier, it has emerged as a murder suspect remains in hospital.Grandmother Dolet Hill, 64, her partner Denton Burke, 58, daughter Tanysha Ofori-Akuffo, 45, and granddaughter Samantha Drummonds, 27, were all found dead inside the terraced house in Delaford Road, Bermondsey, after officers forced entry at about 1.40am on Monday.It has since emerged Samantha, the daughter of Tanysha, reportedly told a neighbour she was returning to the family home in Bermondsey for a week while she had some work done...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
BBC

Helen Anderson: Boyfriend jailed for mother-of-four's murder

A man has been jailed for life for the murder of a mother-of-four whose body was found in undergrowth by a roadside. The body of Helen Anderson, 41, from Finsbury Park in north London, was found beside a slip-road of the A3 near Guildford, Surrey, on 23 August. Dane Messam,...
PUBLIC SAFETY

