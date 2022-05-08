ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Lauderdale, FL

Fort Lauderdale entrepreneur launches app to handle finger sizing and nail artistry

By Nancy Dahlberg
Miami Herald
Miami Herald
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3V1A0w_0fWqYNTH00

Out of necessity, do-it-yourself beauty became a thing during the pandemic, with products and services sprouting to serve up home solutions to salon goers. A young Fort Lauderdale enterprise, Nailstry, was one of those.

Aurelia Edwards founded Nailstry (short for nails and artistry), an app-based fingernail sizing solution that helps customers shop for press-on nails on Nailstry’s curated marketplace. She hatched her concept before the pandemic.

As a longtime massage therapist, Edwards had to keep her nails short for her trade, but when she went to parties she used press-on nails and thought it should be easier to size her nails and buy press-on nails and nail art online. To test her concept, pre-pandemic she ran a physical press-on nail popup shop in New York City, where customers could get sized for nails and buy the nail artistry of featured designers.

“We did a few shopping events and some social media advertising and it went viral. We had a lot of interest from people outside the New York City area,” Edwards said. “The next step was creating a digital sizing solution because sizing manually wasn’t efficient. And then we piggybacked on that with the digital marketplace.”

At the start of 2020, Edwards retired from massage, moved to South Florida, and went all-in on Nailstry (nailstry.com). The pandemic brought a sales boom in press-on nails, as well as nail stickers and gel manicures. The company was selected the second runner-up in the Florida International University track of the 2022 Miami Herald Startup Pitch Competition .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bV6Wp_0fWqYNTH00

“What we’re building utilizes computer vision and AI, there’s a big tech component to it, and we made a lot of traction that year,” she said. “We were even recognized by Apple and invited to their entrepreneur camp to continue building our technology.”

Through their customers’ camera phones, Nailstry’s technology measures the users’ fingernail widths and curvature to determine their sizes and stores that in their app profiles so they can shop at Nailstry’s digital marketplace. “The idea is to simplify that shopping experience,” Edwards said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pyWX4_0fWqYNTH00
Aurelia Edwards, founder of Nailstry, shows an array of press-on nails in artistic designs, at her office in Fort Lauderdale on April 20, 2022. Giorgio VIERA

To date, Nailstry has more than 3,000 users and features about 300 nail designers. For now, the startup makes money through a percentage of marketplace sales, but the plan is to move into the business-to-business arena and license this technology to bigger brands.

Edwards has been bootstrapping using personal savings, has received about $90,000 in grants, and is seeking venture funding. She has a chief technology officer and works with tech teams in Ukraine and Brazil.

What’s next? Nailstry is building version No. 2 of its tech and is working on a feature to allow customers to try on their nails through augmented reality before they buy.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Lifestyle
City
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Footwear News

Messy Dollar Tree Store Run By ‘Only One’ Worker Goes Viral After Customers Stock Shelves to Help Out

Click here to read the full article. A Dollar Tree store has gone viral on TikTok after video showed messy conditions at Austin, Texas-area location that’s been described as being run by only one employee, according to the clip. @x_bazan06 This is wrong guys :(. #fyp #austin #dollartreehacks ♬ original sound – Felipe_bazan In the video posted on April 30, TikTok creator Felipe films throughout the dollar store’s aisles, showing loose products strewn about the floor alongside countless boxes of unpacked merchandise. In the video, which now has more than 3.4 million views, a worker named Maggie explains that she’s...
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nail Art#Sizing#New York City Area#Social Media Advertising#Big Tech#Seco
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
Country
Brazil
Miami Herald

Miami Herald

Miami-Dade County, FL
2K+
Followers
694
Post
408K+
Views
ABOUT

The Miami Herald, part of The McClatchy Company, LLC, is dedicated to serving the diverse and growing South Florida region and its people as the community's most credible and dynamic source of news, information, and advertising solutions.

 https://www.miamiherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy