Letters: PA needs Kenyatta in Senate; Sims is best choice for important Lt. Governor position

PA needs Kenyatta in Senate

Pennsylvania needs Malcolm Kenyatta in the U.S. Senate.

Education infrastructure — buildings, labs, computers — is underfunded throughout Pennsylvania and this country. We have family members who need dependable insulin supplies at prices they can afford. We must negotiate drug prices. We need support for child care for lower income families. Much of this is provided for in President Biden’s social infrastructure bill, but blocked by Senate Republicans. We need clean, convenient and on time public transportation to get us to work and to play. We need the child tax credit to help keep families out of poverty. President Biden’s blocked social infrastructure legislation makes significant progress on these issues. The selfishness of Senate Republicans stands in the way.

We need a U.S. Senate that will guarantee that women have access to abortion and reproductive health care services in every state in the nation. The U.S. Senate filibuster must go.

Pennsylvania needs to elect a progressive senator who will push the priorities our families need, and the candidate who fits that mold best is State Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta. When Pennsylvania Republican legislators put forward a bill to make our access to the ballot more difficult because their candidate lost Pennsylvania in the 2020 election, Rep. Kenyatta called out what they were doing in this video www.youtube.com/watch?v=7svrtwg_9S8. Rep. Kenyatta has the kind of government experience and lived experience to understand the issues facing working Pennsylvanians.

In the May 17 primary election, vote for Malcolm Kenyatta for the U.S. Senate.

Sims is best choice for important Lt. Governor position

Nancy F Parks, Aaronsburg and Jesse L. Barlow, State College. Barlow is the tate College Borough Council president.

How to decide who to vote for in the lieutenant governor’s race? Democrats face two different theories. One candidate is running like a potential vice president. That’s a new approach for Pennsylvania, where the history of the office is based on historic corruption in the state legislature.

Back in the day, around 1900, Standard Oil bought off the Legislature. PA voters fought back by creating an independent office of the Lt. Governor to oversee the state Senate. In addition to that job, they gave the Lt. Governor two others: overseeing Pardons and Paroles, and managing emergency declarations. In most states, three different people hold those jobs. The importance of the combined responsibilities is why PA elevated the job to the level of Lt. Governor — to give the office holder the standing and authority to make a real difference.

Brian Sims is exceptionally qualified to do the job Pennsylvania created. He is a civil rights attorney specializing in women’s issues and was president of the board of directors of Equality PA. Between his 10 years as a state representative and having been staff counsel to the Philadelphia Bar Association, he knows the rules the Republicans employ to advance extreme legislation, and uses that knowledge to stop them. He’s spent over a year traveling the state to help Democrats elect their local candidates — proving he will be there for all of us. His petition drive numbers and fundraising totals are over half again as high as his opponent’s. He’s the better choice.

Men must bear responsibility

Dianne Gregg, Centre Hall

In response to the recent letter from Judith R Swisher of State College: Finally someone who gets it. I have long held your opinion and don’t understand why “fathers” hold no responsibility. You impregnate, you bear responsibility. Either be sterilized or assume financial responsibly for your child when a woman is denied pregnancy termination options.

Mary Margaret Nousek, Boalsburg