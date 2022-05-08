ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Saint Louis, IL

Events will honor East St. Louis native’s decades-long career as religious leader, educator

Belleville News-Democrat
Belleville News-Democrat
 4 days ago

Three upcoming events will honor an East St. Louis native’s decades-long career as a priest and professor in southern Illinois.

Southern Illinois University Carbondale’s Africana and multicultural studies department has organized the “celebration of the impact and the work” of the Rev. Joseph Brown. From May 13-15, the community is invited to attend a dinner, symposium and Catholic mass in Brown’s honor.

The events will celebrate three anniversaries for Brown: 60 years with the Jesuits, a religious order, 50 years as a priest and 25 years as an Africana studies professor at SIU .

Here is the schedule:

Sankofa Celebration Anniversary Dinner

  • When: 6 p.m.-9 p.m. Friday, May 13
  • Where: East St. Louis Higher Education Center (Southern Illinois University Edwardsville’s East St. Louis campus) 601 James R. Thompson Blvd., East St. Louis

The dinner is free. Registration is required at the following link: eventbrite.com/e/sankofa-celebration-tickets-305029209577 .

Sankofa Symposium

  • When: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, May 14
  • Where: East St. Louis Higher Education Center, 601 James R. Thompson Blvd., East St. Louis

Worship Service Catholic Mass

  • When: 10 a.m. Sunday, May 15
  • Where: Saint Augustine Catholic Church, 408 Rev. Joseph A. Brown Blvd., East St. Louis

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
East Saint Louis, IL
City
Saint Augustine, IL
Local
Illinois Society
City
Saint Joseph, IL
City
Carbondale, IL
State
Illinois State
City
Edwardsville, IL
East Saint Louis, IL
Society
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Saint Augustine
St. Louis American

Free produce baskets for area families available May 31

Food insecurity and lack of nutritious foods remain a part of daily life in thousands of St. Louis area households. To address the shortcomings, the Gateway Region YMCA and Partnership for a Healthy America [PHA] will offer 3,000 families free boxes of produce containing 50 servings or fresh fruit and vegetables beginning May 31, 2022.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Catholic Priest#Religious Leader#Jesuits#Siu#Sankofa Symposium
5 On Your Side

Man shot and killed overnight in busy area of St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A man was shot and killed overnight in a busy area of St. Louis. According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to a call for shots fired at 11:30 p.m. Tuesday. A man was found shot on the 1300 block of Market Street in the Downtown West neighborhood, near the Soldier's Memorial Museum and St. Louis City Hall.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Priest
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Belleville News-Democrat

Belleville News-Democrat

Belleville, IL
408
Followers
162
Post
71K+
Views
ABOUT

As the second-largest metropolitan area in Illinois, the Belleville area is a bustling, diverse region just outside St. Louis, Mo. The News-Democrat, a leading news media publisher in Southwestern Illinois, also produces a number of community news publications, including Command Post, dedicated to covering nearby Scott Air Force Base, home to roughly 13,000 military and civilian workers. Noted as a great place to set down roots, the area is also home to an estimated 18,000 military retirees.

 https://www.bnd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy