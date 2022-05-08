Events will honor East St. Louis native’s decades-long career as religious leader, educator

Three upcoming events will honor an East St. Louis native’s decades-long career as a priest and professor in southern Illinois.

Southern Illinois University Carbondale’s Africana and multicultural studies department has organized the “celebration of the impact and the work” of the Rev. Joseph Brown. From May 13-15, the community is invited to attend a dinner, symposium and Catholic mass in Brown’s honor.

The events will celebrate three anniversaries for Brown: 60 years with the Jesuits, a religious order, 50 years as a priest and 25 years as an Africana studies professor at SIU .

Here is the schedule:

Sankofa Celebration Anniversary Dinner

When: 6 p.m.-9 p.m. Friday, May 13

6 p.m.-9 p.m. Friday, May 13 Where: East St. Louis Higher Education Center (Southern Illinois University Edwardsville’s East St. Louis campus) 601 James R. Thompson Blvd., East St. Louis

The dinner is free. Registration is required at the following link: eventbrite.com/e/sankofa-celebration-tickets-305029209577 .

Sankofa Symposium

When: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, May 14

9 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, May 14 Where: East St. Louis Higher Education Center, 601 James R. Thompson Blvd., East St. Louis

Worship Service Catholic Mass