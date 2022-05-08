ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Here’s who you named Centre Daily Times Boys and Girls Athlete of the Week for April 25-30

By Kyle J. Andrews
Centre Daily Times
Centre Daily Times
 4 days ago

One State College athlete and one Bellefonte athlete were named the Centre Daily Times Boys and Girls Athletes of the Week for April 25-30.

In the boys poll, State College boys lacrosse’s Cooper Brushwood won with 52% of the vote (1,168 votes). State College baseball’s Ethan Schimony finished second with 28% of the vote (618 votes) and Bellefonte baseball’s Triston Heckman finished third with 11% of the vote (236 votes).

Brushwood had one goal and one assist to help secure the win over Central Dauphin on April 26. In an April 27 game vs Northern York, Cooper scored two goals and had one assist to win 15-1. Brushwood finished with a hat trick (three goals in one game) and one assist against Red Land on April 28 in a 11-4 win. He is ranked fourth for all of Pennsylvanian’s top freshman high school lacrosse scorers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tpMoM_0fWqXxls00
State College boys lacrosse’s Cooper Brushwood has been named Centre Daily Times Boys Athlete of the Week. Leighton Smithwick /Photo provided

In the girls poll, Bellefonte gymnastics’ Zoe Rankin won with 46% of the vote (1,078 votes). Philipsburg-Osceola softball’s Alivia Bizzarri placed second with 38% of the vote (889 votes) and Bellefonte softball’s Sienna Barnhart finished third with 15% of the vote (357 votes).

Rankin competed in the Region 7 Regional Gymnastics meets and walked away with her highest all around score of the season at 38.125 and a second place finish. That qualified her for Nationals, which will take place this month in Arizona. In addition, Rankin was just awarded a full ride scholarship to Kent State for gymnastics.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dVSLc_0fWqXxls00
Bellefonte gymnastics’ Zoe Rankin won with 46% of the vote (1,078 votes) to be named the Centre Daily Times Girls Athlete of the Week for April 25-30 Danielle Heverly/Bellefonte Athletics

Comments / 0

