Premier League

Man. City vs. Newcastle - Match thread: Win one, screw them up

By chapulana
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleManchester City are hosting Newcastle at the Etihad after having a great night of sleep. That’s because of Liverpool's slippage against Tottenham on late Saturday, as the Reds couldn’t get more than one point from their home game against the Spurs. City is the obvious favorite to get the win here,...

Soccer player dropped from team for endless locker room farting

Little was known when Lyon defender Marcelo was been dropped from the French side’s first team and eventually left for Bordeaux back in August of 2021. Now we know the cause of the falling out — he refused to stop farting. Marcelo was repeatedly disruptive with his petulant...
Kerys Harrop signs contract extension with Spurs Women through 2023

The WSL season is over, but Contract Extension Season is still well underway. Tottenham Hotspur Women made another big step to keep (at least most) of the band together, announcing this morning that defender Kerys Harrop has extended her Tottenham Hotspur contract for an additional year through the end of the 2022-23 season, with an option for a further year.
Three Talking Points from Everton’s Inspiring 2-1 Victory Over Leicester City

When the chips are down it is time to come out swinging (and mixing metaphors it appears). On Sunday, Everton faced a deflated Leicester City team, albeit one containing plenty of talent and maybe something to prove, given their exit from the Europa Conference League on Thursday in Rome. Manager Brendan Rodgers has come in for plenty of criticism from Foxes fans in recent months and no doubt would have seen this match as an opportunity for some damage limitation at the King Power Stadium.
Aston Villa vs. Liverpool Premier League 2021-22 Coverage, Liveblog, and How to Watch Online

The Reds will try to shake off the disappointment from the weekend, and keep their increasingly slim league title hopes alive with a win. However, Villa Park has been a difficult away in recent seasons. Last year saw the Reds on the wrong end of a 7-2 beating, and the year before Liverpool trailed until the 87th minute, when two late goals swayed the match in Liverpool’s favor.
Klopp Weighs In On Gerrard Replacing Him

The question seems inevitable when Liverpool Football Club and Steven Gerrard meet again: will the homegrown legend ever take over the mantle as manager of the club where he spent the majority of his career?. The fact that current Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp just signed a four year contract extension...
Manchester City Confirm Erling Haaland Deal

The cat is out of the bag! The club has announced the deal reached with Borussia Dortmund for Erling Haaland and will now unveil the player soon. “Manchester City can confirm that we have reached an agreement in principle with Borussia Dortmund for the transfer of striker Erling Haaland to the Club on 1st July 2022.”
Leeds United vs. Chelsea, Premier League: Live blog; highlights

The one with all the individual errors? The one with the collective unfocus? The one that doesn’t convert chances? That one that doesn’t create chances? The one that gives up late goals? The one that puts it together from minute one to minute ninety?. It’s a bit of...
Watford 0-0 Everton: Instant reaction - Toffees held to dull draw

Everton played out a goalless draw with Watford to claim one more point in their battle for survival, but this felt like an opportunity missed. The Toffees paid for their overcautious approach that had fared them so well in recent games, but didn’t quite work when they were expected to take the initiative.
Know Your Opponent: Arsenal and the North London Derby

The North London Derby is coming tomorrow, and it’s terrifying. Arsenal visits Tottenham Hotspur in a true six pointer with massive implications for who finishes top four and qualifies for the Champions League this season. This was a match that was supposed to happen in January, but was postponed due to Mikel Arteta having one COVID positive test and an outbreak of Players On Loan.
Everton at Watford: Opposition Analysis | Maintaining Focus

For the first time in quite a while, the Toffees go into a match as favourites, even more unusual in that Frank Lampard’s team are the visitors tonight at Vicarage Road and their record as the away team over the season is dreadful. This is mitigated by the fact that the Blues are coming off their first road victory since August, a 2-1 win over Leicester City on Sunday and the opponents are Watford, who were officially relegated at the weekend. Everton have hit form over the last month and those efforts have pulled the club clear of the relegation zone. This run has been built on a gritty, disciplined approach, rather than playing teams off the park and certainly Lampard will have ensured his players retain focus for tonight’s game, as any easing off - even against weaker opposition - could prove disastrous. Here, we take a look at Roy Hodgson’s Watford in a little detail.
Mason Mount youngest Chelsea player to hit Premier League double-double

After opening the scoring last night inside of five minutes with his 11th Premier League goal of the season, Mason Mount turned provider early in the second half, by laying off the ball with a silky touch for Christian Pulisic to guide into the bottom corner. It was Mount’s 10th Premier League assist of the season, giving him double digits in both goals and assists. You might call that a double-double, as they would in basketball.
Another Step Closer – Manchester City Hit Five to Inch Towards Title

Manchester City were in sensational form once again as they banged in another five goals to move three points clear at the top of the Premier League table. Kevin de Bruyne hit four, including first-half hat-trick and Raheem Sterling grabbed a fifth as City responded to Liverpool’s win at Aston Villa on Tuesday.
Opinion: The real Sunderland stood up to be counted at Hillsborough – next stop Wembley!

It was a game that had everything: a brutal, tense footballing battle, at the end of which players left the field with cut eyes and bloodstains on their shirts. This was not a game for the faint-hearted, but not only did Sunderland win what was by the far the biggest game of our season so far, our players also proved that the soft centre that has hindered our promotion challenges in recent campaigns has been well and truly toughened up.
