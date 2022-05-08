ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here’s where you’re spending your money each month if you live in NC

By David Raynor
The News & Observer

 4 days ago
Are you single with no kids? Married with two kids? No matter your status, this interactive chart shows you where your funds are going.

David Raynor is database editor at The News & Observer where he acquires, maintains and analyzes data for the newsroom. He has worked on many stories and projects covering topics such as health care, campaign finance, census, crime, construction industry, elections, sports, education and environment. He joined the News & Observer in 1992.

The News & Observer is widely regarded as one of the nation's best regional newspapers and places a strong emphasis on investigative reporting and watchdog journalism. In 1996, the paper was awarded the Pulitzer Prize Gold Medal for Public Service for its work showing how commercial hog farms were affecting the environment and economy in Eastern North Carolina. A company with deep roots in the Raleigh, Durham, Chapel Hill area, also known as the Triangle, the team that produces The News & Observer also staffs The Durham Herald-Sun and The N.C. Insider — a daily state government email newsletter product. The company launched nando.net, one of the nation’s first internet service providers, in 1994, and today is home to newsobserver.com.

