More than 40,000 people, companies and churches owe taxes to Mecklenburg County. Ten owe $100,000 or more and about 300 owe $10,000 or more, according to county data.

About half owe less than $100.

Thousands owe taxes on boats and vehicles, data show. Others owe for businesses or residential property taxes.

Use the database below to search The Charlotte Observer’s delinquent tax list.