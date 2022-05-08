ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alpine County, CA

Special Weather Statement issued for Greater Lake Tahoe Area by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-09 08:35:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-10 04:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Greater Lake Tahoe Area; Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties; Mono; Surprise Valley California CHILLY WITH SNOW SHOWERS THROUGH EARLY THIS WEEK *...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Lyon by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 21:34:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-15 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Friday morning at 1145 AM CDT. Target Area: Lyon The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls SD has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Minnesota N. Branch Pipestone Creek near Pipestone affecting Pipestone County. Redwood River at Marshall affecting Lyon County. For the Redwood River...including Marshall...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING TO LATE SUNDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Redwood River at Marshall. * WHEN...From this evening to late Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, there will be minor flooding of low lying areas outside of Marshall. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:00 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 12.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late this evening to a crest of 14.9 feet early tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage late Saturday morning. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 AM CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Redwood River Marshall 14.0 12.0 Thu 7 AM CDT 14.8 14.1 12.7
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Lower Koyukuk and Middle Yukon Valleys by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 00:00:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-05-12 08:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Lower Koyukuk and Middle Yukon Valleys FLOOD WATCH FOR AN ICE JAM NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by an ice jam continues to be possible. * WHERE...Including the following area, Lower Koyukuk and Middle Yukon Valleys. * WHEN...Through this afternoon. * IMPACTS...A possible ice jam is causing water to rise in Galena. Water has risen several feet in the last 24 hours. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - An ice jam may cause water to infiltrate the lowlands along the river. - Http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Southwest by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 11:10:00 Expires: 2022-05-13 19:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Southwest HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves of 5 to 8 feet. * WHERE...Beaches of Cabo Rojo. * WHEN...Through Friday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Stearns by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 06:47:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Stearns A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 AM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN STEARNS COUNTY At 647 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 6 miles south of Melrose, or 30 miles west of St. Cloud, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. This severe storm will be near Melrose around 655 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Albany, Freeport and St. Anthony. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Denali by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 12:00:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-05-13 12:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Denali WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO NOON AKDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Plan on slippery road conditions. Total snow accumulations of up to 6 inches, with localized amounts up to 10 inches, are expected. * WHERE...Denali. * WHEN...Noon today to noon Friday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Look for reduced visibilities at times. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will cause travel difficulties. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Gallatin, Hardin by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 20:30:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-17 02:31:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Gallatin; Hardin The National Weather Service in Paducah KY has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Indiana...Kentucky...Illinois Ohio River at Mount Vernon affecting Union, Posey, Henderson and Vanderburgh Counties. Ohio River at Shawneetown affecting Union, Crittenden, Hardin and Gallatin Counties. .Recent heavy rain has caused rises on the Ohio River, and minor flooding is expected to commence this evening at Mt Vernon and Shawneetown. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH LATE MONDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Ohio River at Shawneetown. * WHEN...From this evening to early Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 33.0 feet, Minor flooding occurs affecting mainly bottomland and surrounding low lying areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:30 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 32.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage this evening to a crest of 35.3 feet early Sunday morning. It will then fall below flood stage Monday evening. - Flood stage is 33.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Posey, Vanderburgh by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 20:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-15 06:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Posey; Vanderburgh The National Weather Service in Paducah KY has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Indiana...Kentucky...Illinois Ohio River at Mount Vernon affecting Union, Posey, Henderson and Vanderburgh Counties. Ohio River at Shawneetown affecting Union, Crittenden, Hardin and Gallatin Counties. .Recent heavy rain has caused rises on the Ohio River, and minor flooding is expected to commence this evening at Mt Vernon and Shawneetown. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH LATE SATURDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Ohio River at Mount Vernon. * WHEN...From this evening to early Sunday morning. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 6:00 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 34.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage this evening to a crest of 35.9 feet early Saturday morning. It will then fall below flood stage late Saturday evening. - Flood stage is 35.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Crittenden, Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 21:30:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-17 03:31:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Crittenden; Union The National Weather Service in Paducah KY has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Indiana...Kentucky...Illinois Ohio River at Mount Vernon affecting Union, Posey, Henderson and Vanderburgh Counties. Ohio River at Shawneetown affecting Union, Crittenden, Hardin and Gallatin Counties. .Recent heavy rain has caused rises on the Ohio River, and minor flooding is expected to commence this evening at Mt Vernon and Shawneetown. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH LATE MONDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Ohio River at Shawneetown. * WHEN...From this evening to early Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 33.0 feet, Minor flooding occurs affecting mainly bottomland and surrounding low lying areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:30 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 32.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage this evening to a crest of 35.3 feet early Sunday morning. It will then fall below flood stage Monday evening. - Flood stage is 33.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CRITTENDEN COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Angelina, Cherokee, Nacogdoches by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 10:02:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 11:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The next statement will be issued Friday morning at 1145 AM CDT. Target Area: Angelina; Cherokee; Nacogdoches The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Texas Angelina River Near Lufkin affecting Cherokee, Nacogdoches and Angelina Counties. For the Angelina River...including Lufkin...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Angelina River Near Lufkin, Texas. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...Minor lowland flooding of the parking lot. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:45 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 162.2 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:45 AM CDT Thursday was 162.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 163.1 feet Saturday evening. - Flood stage is 161 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
ANGELINA COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Andrews, Bailey, Borden, Brewster, Briscoe, Castro, Childress by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-10 15:25:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-10 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Andrews; Bailey; Borden; Brewster; Briscoe; Castro; Childress; Cochran; Coke; Cottle; Crane; Crockett; Crosby; Dawson; Dickens; Ector; Fisher; Floyd; Gaines; Garza; Glasscock; Hale; Hall; Hockley; Howard; Irion; Kent; King; Lamb; Lubbock; Lynn; Martin; Midland; Mitchell; Motley; Nolan; Parmer; Pecos; Reagan; Schleicher; Scurry; Sterling; Stonewall; Sutton; Swisher; Terrell; Terry; Tom Green; Upton; Val Verde; Ward; Winkler; Yoakum SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 198 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1100 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS TX . TEXAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ANDREWS BAILEY BORDEN BREWSTER BRISCOE CASTRO CHILDRESS COCHRAN COKE COTTLE CRANE CROCKETT CROSBY DAWSON DICKENS ECTOR FISHER FLOYD GAINES GARZA GLASSCOCK HALE HALL HOCKLEY HOWARD IRION KENT KING LAMB LUBBOCK LYNN MARTIN MIDLAND MITCHELL MOTLEY NOLAN PARMER PECOS REAGAN SCHLEICHER SCURRY STERLING STONEWALL SUTTON SWISHER TERRELL TERRY TOM GREEN UPTON VAL VERDE WARD WINKLER YOAKUM
ANDREWS COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Coastal Georgetown by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 09:13:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-12 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Caution should be used when in or near the water. Check with lifeguards before entering the ocean for possible hazards you may be swept into. Target Area: Coastal Georgetown BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Strong north to south longshore current. There is also a Moderate Risk of rip currents. * WHERE...In South Carolina, Coastal Georgetown County. In North Carolina, Coastal Pender and Coastal New Hanover Counties. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Longshore currents can sweep swimmers and surfers into rip currents, piers, jetties, and other hazardous areas. It may sweep swimmers off their feet, making it difficult to return to shore.
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for St. Marys by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 12:10:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-13 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: St. Marys COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM EDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level in low lying areas due to tidal flooding. * WHERE...Shoreline in St. Marys County. * WHEN...Until 2 AM EDT Friday, especially around the time of high tide. * IMPACTS...At 3.0 feet, yards are flooded on Saint George Island, and water will begin covering the road leading to the island, especially if there is wave action. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Tides one and a half to two feet above normal. The next two high tides at Point Lookout are at 11:34 PM and 11:43 AM. The next two high tides at Piney Point are at 12:02 PM and 12:25 AM. The next two high tides at Coltons Point are at 12:38 PM and 1:01 AM. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. St Marys River at Straits Point MLLW Categories - Minor 3.0 ft, Moderate 3.5 ft, Major 5.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.4 ft, Moderate 1.9 ft, Major 3.4 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 12/11 AM 3.3 1.7 1.9 1.0 Minor 12/11 PM 3.3 1.7 1.8 1.0 Minor 13/01 PM 2.9 1.3 1.4 0.5 None 14/12 AM 2.9 1.3 1.3 1.0 None 14/01 PM 2.6 1.0 1.1 1.0 None 15/02 AM 3.0 1.4 1.2 1.0 Minor
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Hatteras Island, Northern Outer Banks by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 10:02:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-12 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Target Area: Hatteras Island; Northern Outer Banks COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 8 to 11 feet in the surf zone. For the Coastal Flood Advisory, 1 to 3 feet of inundation above ground level expected near vulnerable dune structures. For the Beach Hazards Statement, dangerous rip currents and large breaking waves in the surf zone. * WHERE...Northern Outer Banks and Hatteras Island. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, until 8 PM EDT this evening. For the Beach Hazards Statement, through this evening. * IMPACTS...Up to 1 to 3 feet of inundation above ground level is expected for beach-adjacent properties and roadways, resulting in a significant threat to life and property. Numerous roads may be closed, including several sections of NC 12 on Hatteras Island. Low lying property including homes, businesses, and some critical infrastructure will be inundated. Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and shoreline erosion will occur. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. Dangerous shore break can throw a swimmer or surfer head first into the bottom causing neck and back injuries. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Conditions will remain the same, then gradually improve through the day Thursday. The greatest threat of ocean overwash and inundation will occur around the times of high tide. Dune erosion will be progressive and overwash will likely be worse with each successive high tide. High tide will be around 500 AM Thursday morning and again around 530 PM Thursday evening. NC DOT is reporting that NC-12 between Oregon Inlet and Rodanthe will remain closed through at least Thursday morning.
DARE COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Cape Girardeau, Perry, Scott by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 09:52:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Target Area: Cape Girardeau; Perry; Scott The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Missouri...Illinois Mississippi River at Cape Girardeau affecting Perry, Jackson, Cape Girardeau, Union, Scott and Alexander Counties. .The river will fall below flood stage late tonight. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River at Cape Girardeau. * WHEN...Until late tomorrow morning. * IMPACTS...At 32.0 feet, Minor flooding occurs. The Mississippi River backs into several creeks producing flooding. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:30 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 33.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late tonight and continue falling to 24.2 feet Sunday, May 22. - Flood stage is 32.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

