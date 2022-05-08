ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Surviving the pandemic is only half the battle: ‘Long COVID’ could affect a billion in just a few years

By Erin Prater
Fortune
Fortune
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=171GAQ_0fWqTr3000

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations.

The COVID death rate is a shadow of its former self, and more than two years into the pandemic, Americans seem to be breathing a sigh of relief—thanks to vaccines, their risk of death or hospitalization from the virus is greatly diminished.

But there’s more to take into account before ditching your mask, experts say—Long COVID, a new chronic condition defined by an array of symptoms that endure long after the initial COVID infection has cleared.

Long COVID may already affect between 7 and 23 million Americans who previously had the virus, or up to 7% of the U.S. population, according to the U.S. Government Accountability Office.

Different estimates of how many people are affected with Long COVID vary widely— between 10 to 80% of COVID survivors. More than half of COVID survivors report symptoms that persist after six months, Penn State College of Medicine researchers reported last year.

It’s a poorly understood condition that could disable over a billion worldwide in just a few years, says Arijit Chakravarty, a COVID researcher and CEO of Fractal Therapeutics, a drug development firm. Experts say that it’s quickly growing into a major public health concern already overwhelming primary care physicians.

Never miss a story about coronavirus

FOLLOW THE AUTHOR:

“Everyone puts all the attention on death and not as much attention on morbidity and loss of quality of life,” says Dr. Panagis Galiasatos, an assistant professor at Johns Hopkins’ Division of Pulmonary & Critical Care Medicine who treats long-COVID patients. “I think we need to put more attention into not catching any kind of virus or issue.”

A difficult condition to define

So, just what is Long COVID?

Good question—researchers are still trying to figure it out. So, it depends on whom you talk to.

The World Health Organization defines Long COVID as a condition that occurs in someone who had COVID, with symptoms that cannot be explained by another diagnosis, that last for two months or more. The symptoms can persist following the initial onset, or come and go over time, the organization says, adding that a diagnosis of Long COVID usually wouldn't be made until three months after acute illness.

The Mayo Clinic defines Long COVID as a set of symptoms stemming from COVID that persist for more than four weeks after diagnosis.

In reality, Long COVID is likely an umbrella term for a combination of issues and conditions: People who have long-term COVID infections who are able to continue to spread the disease, people whose COVID after-effects clear up after a few weeks, and people with Long COVID itself, in which people aren’t infectious, but experience all kinds of symptoms for much longer.

What’s more, COVID patients whose disease was severe enough to require ICU admission may suffer post-ICU complications like muscle weakness, shortness of breath, cognitive issues, anxiety, and depression—symptoms that look a lot like Long COVID, but are not, further muddying the waters, Galiasatos says. Those issues might occur due to extended periods of immobility and ventilator use, and other traumatic medical events.

“For me, Long COVID is fatigue, chest discomfort, cognitive issues that can’t be explained by anything else,” he says.

But it can be more than that—much more, depending on the patient. Long COVID can involve a mysterious “grab bag” of symptoms that vary depending on what organ systems were affected by the virus, Galiasatos says.

“The brain controls mood, mental health, and cognition, and things like pain,” he says. “So one person, with one organ system affected can result in anxiety, depression, cognitive issues, and headaches.”

But another organ system, like the musculoskeletal system, can result in different symptoms like bone aches or burning, tightness in the chest, joint pain, and muscle spasms.

It seems like most any ailment—from ear numbness, a sensation of "brain on fire," and hallucinations—could be symptoms of Long COVID, according to a landmark July study published in British medical journal The Lancet.

The study identified more than 200 potential Long COVID symptoms in 10 organ systems, with 66 symptoms typically lasting more than seven months. Researchers surveyed nearly 4,000 sufferers with confirmed or suspected COVID from nearly 60 countries, with illness of a month or longer.

The condition also seems to be evolving as new variants evolve—at least somewhat, Galiasatos says.

“I see patients with a lot more lingering fatigue than with the Delta variants,” he says. “The prior variants seemed to cause a lot more neurological, mental health, and cognitive issues. But fatigue definitely seems to be a bigger player more recently.”

Ugly math

Vaccines are great at preventing serious illness and death, but they don’t fully prevent COVID spread, meaning even a fully vaccinated person could catch COVID and develop symptoms that linger for weeks, months, or years.

What’s more, there’s no correlation between the severity of COVID symptoms and the development of Long COVID—someone with no COVID symptoms could develop the debilitating condition, and someone with a severe case of COVID may not.

Chakravarty and his research team have developed simulations throughout the pandemic and have a record for predicting uncomfortable truths, like how rebound waves of COVID were possible even after wide distribution of the vaccine. His team’s modeling shows that those who are vaccinated but don’t take precautions against the virus can expect to get COVID once or twice a year, going forward.

Those who are fully vaccinated reduce their risk of Long COVID by about half. Assuming the entire world is vaccinated and doesn’t take precautions, and that the risk of getting Long COVID each time one gets COVID is 10%, “to be conservative,” everyone has a 5% chance of getting Long COVID each year, Chakravarty says.

Over three years, then, the chance of coming down with Long COVID is 14%. If 14% of the world’s population, nearly 8 billion, comes down with Long COVID—the math isn’t pretty, Chakravarty says.

“If the whole world was vaccinated tomorrow and we spent just three years ‘learning to live with COVID’ under the current [U.S. public health] strategy, we could have well over a billion people living with Long COVID.”

Nothing new, and everything new

A virus wreaking long-term havoc is not a new concept, according to Galiasatos.

“Post-viral consequences are not new to COVID—they’ve been well-established for many other viruses,” he says.

People who contract HPV, the human papillomavirus, are at greater risk for cancer later in life, especially cervical cancer in women. The Epstein-Barr virus, which causes mononucleosis, puts those with it at a higher risk for multiple sclerosis down the road, a recent study found. And chicken pox can cause shingles later in life, Galiasatos says.

“COVID causing a cough for six months—that’s not new to COVID. Lots of viruses can cause that,” he added.

But COVID stands out from the others given the wide array of potential long-term symptoms it can cause: “I haven’t seen another virus cause things like this,” he says.

Researchers are beginning to understand the condition better. But until they can nail the biological cause of symptoms beyond “ongoing, lingering inflammation,” treatments will be limited to management of symptoms and interventions like physical, occupational, and respiratory therapy, he says.

“We’re trying to figure out the disease more specifically,” he says. “Think of an amputation—the cure is regrowing the limb. We can’t do that, so we adapt to it as much as we can.”

Galiasatos sees many patients with symptoms so debilitating that they haven’t been able to return to work.

Among the most heartbreaking to witness: “the young patients who have cognitive impairment … struggling to find words or thoughts,” he says.

“It reminds me of patients with dementia. These are patients in their 20s and 30s who were healthy before—former CEOs and CFOs who were high-functioning who are now scared about their ability to manage their livelihoods with their impairment.”

His advice: If your aim is both to survive COVID and avoid Long COVID, “Mask and be mindful of the public settings you’re going to go in.”

“Good masks will keep you safe,” he says, referencing N95 masks.

Comments / 53

Kyle Connally
3d ago

2.65 billion to be exact, that's 1/3 of mankind, and it's not the virus that's going to do them in, it's the poison they were subjected to that will.

Reply(2)
8
mminnaples
3d ago

What's the long term battle from the poison vax? Nobody wants to speak about that do they? Awful quiet.

Reply(5)
13
sayitisntso
4d ago

Surviving the poison jab is what’s happening now! look at all the negative side effects

Reply(12)
21
Related
Daily Mail

Adults who exercise for just 1.2 HOURS a week - only half of the suggested time by the WHO - are a fifth less likely to suffer from depression, study finds

Walking at a brisk pace for just 75 minutes every week could cut your risk of depression, a new study finds. The World Health Organization recommends everyone should exercise for at least two-and-a-half hours every seven days. But researchers at Cambridge University, England, found adults who got half as much...
FITNESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health#Amputation#Depression#Covid#Americans#Fractal Therapeutics
The Independent

Nine Omicron symptoms affecting fully vaccinated — and two early signs you might have it

China has put nearly 30 million people under strict lockdown measures as the country recorded a steep rise in new coronavirus infections, which have hit a two-year high.The country has taken some of the most drastic measures since the start of the pandemic, even though its caseload is low compared with other major countries because it has tethered itself tightly to a “zero-Covid” strategy.The latest increase is due to Omicron, reported to be the dominant variant.First detected in Southern Africa and Hong Kong in November 2021, Omicron was soon confirmed as the dominant variant in the UK in December....
PUBLIC HEALTH
deseret.com

As COVID-19 variants rise, here are the COVID symptoms to watch out for

Multiple coronavirus variants — and subvariants of those variants — are spreading throughout the United States and the world, raising questions about which COVID-19 symptoms to look out for. The backdrop: New COVID-19 variants are popping up all over the world right now. Some of the variants are...
PUBLIC HEALTH
deseret.com

8 key COVID symptoms for vaccinated people right now

The omicron variant of the novel coronavirus is still here, spreading throughout the United States at a rapid rate as it continues to mutate. Recent research can help us understand what a modern infection could look like right now. Flashback: Back in November, a renewable-energy company called Scatec ASA hosted...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dementia
NewsBreak
Virus
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
Chattanooga Daily News

“I’m not anti-vax, but people need to be aware that there are serious side effects”, Woman says she suffered a rare, but serious reaction to the COVID-19 booster vaccine and claims her immune system has been permanently damaged

The 41-year-old woman says a rare, but serious reaction to the COVID-19 vaccine booster left her with sunburn like symptoms on her face. The woman claims that she has aged by 20 years in just few days after taking the booster shot. She also said that she is not an anti-vaxxer. But, after her reaction to the booster vaccine, she is keen to make people aware of the pain she is now in. The 41-year-old woman also believes her immune system has been permanently damaged as a result of the vaccine as she has become dependent on steroids.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Davenport Journal

Parents of a baby girl, who only has months to live, learned they are both carriers of a rare gene defect that caused their daughter’s condition which affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food

Unfortunately, the 27-year-old mother and the 31-year-old father say their baby daughter has months to live. The 1-year-old child is suffering from a rare condition which was caused by a gene defect both parents carry. The parents knew something was wrong with their child when the baby started to go off her food at six weeks. The baby also started to lose weight, the couple said. The condition was confirmed with genetic testing and the doctors said it affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food. The condition is so rare it is thought to only occur in one in 79,000,000 people, the doctors said.
WEIGHT LOSS
Daily Mail

WHO chief warns that the world is 'increasingly blind' to Covid transmission even as it reports lowest weekly death totals since start of pandemic and Fauci says US is 'out of the pandemic phase'

The COVID-19 pandemic seems to be winding down, with hospitalization and death totals cratering around the world, and even the likes of Dr Anthony Fauci saying that the United States may be past that phase of the virus's lifespan, but some key figures at the World Health Organization (WHO) are still issuing dire warnings.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Bill Gates warns 'we've NOT seen the worst of Covid': Microsoft billionaire says there is 'way above five percent' risk of pandemic generating more transmissive and 'even more fatal' Coronavirus variant

Microsoft billionaire Bill Gates has warned there is a 'way above five percent' risk the world has not yet seen the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic. The tech mogul and philanthropist said he did not want to sound 'doom and gloom' but warned there was a risk an 'even more transmissive and even more fatal' variant could be generated.
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

Why Have Some People Never Gotten COVID-19?

It’s a story many have heard before. COVID-19 enters a household whether through a spouse, parent, sibling or caretaker – but despite extensive exposure, not everyone gets sick. [. SEE:. Latest Coronavirus and Vaccine News ]. And it could be a more common occurrence than some think. The...
PUBLIC HEALTH
News 12

The New Normal: Biden administration warns that the US could see surge of COVID-19

News 12's Elizabeth Hashagen was joined by Dr. Sharon Nachman to talk about a possible surge of COVID-19 infections in the fall and winter. The Biden administration is warning the United States could see 100 million coronavirus infections and a potentially significant wave of deaths this fall and winter, driven by new Omicron subvariants that have shown a remarkable ability to escape immunity. Several experts agreed that a major wave this fall and winter is possible given waning immunity from vaccines and infections, loosened restrictions and the rise of variants better able to escape immune protections.
U.S. POLITICS
NBC News

Hundreds are still dying from Covid every day. Why is Paxlovid sitting on shelves?

More than 500 people are still dying of Covid-19 every day in the U.S., but an ample supply of a highly effectively antiviral drug is sitting on shelves, unused. The drug, Pfizer's antiviral pill Paxlovid, was authorized for emergency use for high-risk people in December. Clinical trials found that a five-day course cut a patient's risk of hospitalization and death by 89 percent.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fortune

Fortune

125K+
Followers
6K+
Post
58M+
Views
ABOUT

Fortune is a global media organization dedicated to helping its readers, viewers, and attendees succeed big in business through unrivaled access and best-in-class storytelling.

 https://fortune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy