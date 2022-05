The ARCA Menards Series will make the first of two stops at Kansas Speedway this season at 1 p.m. Saturday. Here are five drivers to watch in the Dutch Boy 150. Sanchez, in just his 22nd career start, won the first ARCA race last fall in a surprising finish at Kansas Speedway. Sanchez, 20 and a native of Miami, is off to a good start in 2022, having won at Talladega and finished seventh at Phoenix. He started the Xfinity series race at Phoenix and finished 26th.

LAWRENCE, KS ・ 6 HOURS AGO