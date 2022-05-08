ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Virgin Galactic Is Losing the Space Race

By Rich Smith
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 4 days ago

"Demand for tickets remains strong."

That was Virgin Galactic 's (NYSE: SPCE) opening line when announcing its first-quarter 2022 earnings on Thursday last week, describing how the company lost $93 million on $319,000 in revenue -- but progressed to record "approximately 800 Future Astronaut reservations" for flights to space and back aboard its small fleet of spaceplanes.

But here's the thing: Virgin Galactic first revealed that it had 600 reservations in hand way back in December 2018. And this means that over the nearly three-and-a-half years since making that announcement, the company has actually added only about 200 new customers to its reservations list -- which, I have to say, is not a lot of new space tourism customers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1G4I0c_0fWqR1kF00

These six individuals have all flown to space -- but not one of them flew with Virgin Galactic. Image source: Blue Origin.

Slow sales ...

Granted, Virgin Galactic fans may argue that the company only actually resumed sales of tickets in February , and so that's 200 new customers in just the last three months. Fair point. But Virgin Galactic announced it was doubling the price of its space tickets to $450,000 back in August 2021 . Presumably, anyone who bought a ticket after February at least started thinking about buying a ticket around August, when the price changed.

So, by my count, that's still 200 tickets sold in nine months -- and this raises a crucial question for Virgin Galactic shareholders: Why are tickets selling so slowly of late?

... and high prices

Partly, I suspect, it's because the ticket price is now much steeper. (Recall that those first 600 tickets sold for prices ranging from $200,000 to $250,000.)

But also partly, I suspect potential customers are looking at Virgin Galactic -- which still hasn't flown a commercial flight to space and just postponed initiation of that service until Q1 2023 -- and they're comparing it to Blue Origin, which has flown four commercial flights already and is flying groups of space tourists to orbit about once every two months now.

... and uncertain service

These would-be space tourists are thinking that maybe Blue Origin is simply better at this business than Virgin Galactic. It's more experienced and has developed a record of success in safely flying tourists to space and back that Virgin Galactic has yet to match. And when weighing their options on which space company to spend their space tourism dollars on, they're leaning toward the more proven operator -- and the one that has already begun operating.

Now, does this mean that once Virgin Galactic starts flying next year, it can turn things around? Maybe. But by the time Virgin Galactic makes its first commercial flight, Blue Origin is still going to have flown probably eight times already, if not more.

Long story short, Virgin Galactic had better "light this candle" soon if it wants to capitalize on this trend.

10 stocks we like better than Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc
When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor , has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 7, 2022

Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 2

Related
inputmag.com

Elon Musk buys Twitter, opens Seventh Seal of the Apocalypse

Elon Musk, the world’s wealthiest man, who thinks tunnels are immune to natural disasters, is purchasing Twitter. The company confirmed on Monday afternoon that it had accepted the billionaire’s offer. “Twitter, Inc. today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by an entity wholly owned by Elon Musk, for $54.20 per share in cash in a transaction valued at approximately $44 billion,” reads the official press release. “Upon completion of the transaction, Twitter will become a privately held company.”
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Space Tourism#Space Race#Stock#Spce#Blue Origin
Inc.com

Jeff Bezos Just Took a Shot at Elon Musk on Twitter. It Did Not Go Well

Jeff Bezos, the founder and former CEO of Amazon, and Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and soon-to-be owner of Twitter, don't strike me as best buds. The two men have competed over the past few years for the title of the world's richest man, a title Musk holds. They also sort of compete in space, with Bezos' Blue Origin competing against Musk's SpaceX.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Motley Fool

Is Lucid Group Stock a Buy Now?

It maintained its full-year target of 12,000 to 14,000 deliveries. The stock is still trading on reservations instead of revenues. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
ECONOMY
TheStreet

Tesla Now Wants to Save The Water, Too

Electric car company Tesla is primarily known for its head-first forays into conserving energy and reducing greenhouse gases. The first major carmaker to manufacture all-electric vehicles on a large, single-focus scale, Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report has set the pace for how and what global consumers want in an eco-friendly vehicle.
ENVIRONMENT
Motley Fool

My Best FAANG Stock to Buy Now and Hold Forever

Most of the FAANG stocks have fallen sharply from their highs. Amazon is a leader in e-commerce and cloud computing, and both markets are still growing. Amazon has become a key player in the U.S. digital ad market. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
184K+
Followers
91K+
Post
86M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy