ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Will Amazon and Tesla Bounce Back With Their Upcoming Stock Splits?

By Keith Speights
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 4 days ago

Ugh. That's probably the best -- and most succinct -- summary of how things are going these days for Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) shareholders.

Amazon stock is almost 40% below its 52-week high. Tesla isn't in quite as bad shape but remains down close to 30% from the peak last fall.

Some investors could be tempted to throw in the towel on the once highfliers. Others, though, could be circling specific dates on the calendar in hopes of a near-term rebound. Will Amazon and Tesla stocks bounce back with their upcoming stock splits ?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ICuGX_0fWqQzHr00

Image source: Getty Images.

Behind the declines

Any evaluation of the potential for a comeback needs to first start with gaining an understanding of why it's even needed. There are at least a couple of common denominators behind the declines of both of these high-visibility stocks.

A distinct shift away from growth stocks began in the fourth quarter of 2021. Amazon and Tesla each felt the sting of this trend. Initially, Tesla fell more sharply than Amazon did. Investors' concerns about rising interest rates and inflation have also weighed on both stocks. However, there are also unique factors causing the two stocks to slide.

Amazon's shares crashed after the company posted its worst quarterly results in years on April 28. The internet giant's big net loss was due to an investment in electric vehicle maker Rivian . But investors were also disappointed with Amazon's sluggish e-commerce growth.

Meanwhile, Tesla reported monster Q1 results on April 20. However, the company also warned about continuing supply chain headwinds. Perhaps more importantly, investors didn't seem thrilled about the prospects of Tesla CEO Elon Musk acquiring Twitter .

Stock splits to the rescue?

The planned stock splits announced by Amazon and Tesla don't change anything about any of the dynamics mentioned above. Investors could still shun growth stocks. Interest rates will almost certainly continue to rise. Inflation will probably remain at high levels. The unique factors behind the stocks' declines won't be impacted.

However, don't discount the possibility that the opportunity to buy Amazon and Tesla at much lower prices won't entice many investors to do so. Amazon's stock will split 20-for-1 on June 6. We don't know yet what the split ratio will be for Tesla.

Both stocks have performed well after previous stock splits. Amazon has conducted three stock splits in the past. Its shares skyrocketed at least 48% in the subsequent weeks following each split. Tesla conducted a 5-for-1 stock split on Aug. 31, 2020. Although shares fell at first, they rebounded strongly with Tesla up more than 40% over the next four months.

There's no guarantee that either stock will experience similar results with their next split splits. Actually, there isn't a guarantee about when Tesla will split its stock. The timing of the stock split is in jeopardy after the company missed a regulatory deadline for a proxy statement filing.

Three predictions

I agree 100% with the statement often attributed to physicist Neils Bohr that "prediction is very difficult, especially about the future." However, I'll step out on a limb with three predictions.

First, I think that Tesla will indeed move forward with a stock split despite its delayed proxy statement submission. My prediction is that the company will conduct a 10-for-1 stock split at some point later this year.

Second, I predict that both Amazon and Tesla will enjoy at least modest bumps following their respective stock splits. Because of the uncertain macroeconomic environment, though, I won't speculate on how long those rebounds will last.

Third, I predict that 10 years from now (and probably much sooner), most investors will have forgotten about the current malaise affecting both stocks and their 2022 stock splits. The real driving force (no pun intended) for both Amazon and Tesla is their long-term business prospects. Despite the present downturns, my view is that those prospects look good for both companies.

10 stocks we like better than Amazon
When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor , has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Amazon wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 7, 2022

John Mackey, CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Keith Speights has positions in Amazon. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon, Tesla, and Twitter. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

Forget Apple and Bank of America: This Is Warren Buffett's Favorite Stock

Warren Buffett has created more than $760 billion in value for shareholders since 1965. Although Apple and BofA are Berkshire Hathaway's largest holdings, Buffett has spent far more buying another stock. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a...
STOCKS
CNBC

Jim Cramer: Be ready to pounce with cash on hand when market uncertainty settles

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday told investors that they shouldn't rely on optimism as a market strategy, but should still be prepared to act when the market recovers. "I think you can do very well right now in a balanced portfolio that also has a lot of cash on the sidelines. You want to be ready for the moment when things actually get better," the "Mad Money" host said.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tesla Shares#Amazon Stock#Amazon Com#Amzn#Tsla
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Tesla
dailyhodl.com

Billionaire Mark Cuban Reveals Massive Ethereum Position, Says Bitcoin Maximalists Are Wrong About True Upside in Crypto Markets

Billionaire Mark Cuban is weighing in on what he believes is the true value and function of each sector within the cryptocurrency realm. In a new interview with the Scott Hilton YouTube channel, the entrepreneur says that while Bitcoin will always function as a store of value, he disagrees with maximalists who view BTC as the be-all, end-all digital asset.
MARKETS
dailyhodl.com

Billionaire Paul Tudor Jones Warns of Economic Disaster, Says Hard Not To Be Crypto Bull Currently

Hedge fund billionaire Paul Tudor Jones is warning of a steep financial test in advance of the Federal Reserve’s upcoming rate hike meeting on Wednesday. In a new interview with CNBC, Jones says the US economy is facing its biggest test since the 1970s and compares the challenges facing the Fed to an ocean-faring ship encountering cross-currents in open waters.
STOCKS
CNBC

Stocks are tumbling. Here's what to keep in mind

U.S. stocks have a case of whiplash. Stocks slumped Thursday in one of the worst sessions seen so far this year. During intraday trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell more than 1,000 points or 3%, while the S&P 500 lost 4% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite slipped more than 5%.
STOCKS
dailyhodl.com

Rich Dad Poor Dad Author Warns ‘Everything Bust’ Is Coming, Says Gold, Silver and Bitcoin Will Far Outperform US Dollar

Rich Dad Poor Dad author Robert Kiyosaki believes the US may be spiraling toward another crash and a great depression. According to Kiyosaki, the world’s mounting debts and the geopolitical tension between Russia and Ukraine could jumpstart a major economic downturn. “EVERYTHING BUBBLE turning into EVERYTHING BUST. Could this...
BUSINESS
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
184K+
Followers
91K+
Post
86M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy