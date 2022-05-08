Plank House returned home to Perquimans in pieces

Editor’s note: This story is the third in a four-part series on the history of the Pasquotank Plank House, its travels and final return to Perquimans County.

Part two of this story about the Pasquotank Plank House ended with the death of Ned Hipp of Bethania and his wife reaching out to Ben Hobbs and asking if he wanted the house back.

Mrs. Hipp had already sold the barn that the plank house was stored in but was holding off the buyer until she could empty it. Fortunately the barn buyer was an understanding man who gave Mrs. Hipp the time she and her family needed to remove the plank house.

It took a couple of months, but on Dec. 7, 2021 (Pearl Harbor Day), six local men began their journey to the Winston-Salem area with an attack plan of a different kind on their minds.

Three of them traveled in a Ford truck pulling an 18-foot enclosed trailer, one was already in the Raleigh area, and the other two (towing an 18-foot open trailer) arrived by way of a doctor’s appointment in Norfolk, Virginia first. (The one with the appointment gets the award for dedication to the mission!)

As life would have it, there’s always a mishap ... or two. The first Ford was to deliver two passengers who were to pick up a 26-foot box truck from U-Haul, but because of miscommunication they learned after they arrived in downtown Winston-Salem that the reserved vehicle was elsewhere. Life lesson: if you haven’t learned it yet, good communication is the key to just about everything. But I digress.

When everyone converged on the Hipp house they were joined by Mrs. Hipp’s son and a neighbor to assist in the “attack” on the huge pile of lumber inside the barn. The structure featured only a standard-size door for egress in the area where the lumber was stored.

Lyn Winslow told me that what impressed him the most was how dry the barn was — there was no moldy odor at all — and how neatly stacked everything was and had apparently stayed during 40-plus years of storage.

It took until dusk to load as much of this very heavy, dense wood as possible. Three of the original six men returned to Perquimans County that night, in spite of their exhaustion. The other three stayed overnight at a nearby hotel and launched another attack — to find food!

The hotel recommended a steakhouse that could be seen from the lobby but would’ve been too dangerous to walk to. When they pulled into the restaurant’s lot they wondered if it was too dangerous to go inside as it looked like a “divey” place.

Turns out, it was “the best steak I ever had” kind of place, my husband said. Located very close to Wake Forest University, Putter’s Patio and Grill is very popular with the students. He still raves about his steak and it’s on my list to return. But again, I digress.

Next morning, the three men made the long drive back to Perquimans with a trailer heavily laden with lumber that was taken to a secret location in the county for offloading and winter storage.

The offloading process was just as strenuous as the loading had been. However, it was a more organized effort as the lumber was sorted by size and then covered for protection.

But — and it’s a big but — the men still didn’t have all of the plank house! And with the busy holiday season looming, returning to Bethania would have to wait.

Finally, on Jan. 19 of this year, three men once again drove a pickup truck with the 18-foot enclosed trailer to Bethania to pick up the siding they had left behind.

All went well with the loading and they started home; but somewhere in the Williamston area the trailer blew a tire (the second mishap). Certain it would take a long time to change the tire, one of the men headed toward an open gas station he could see from I-64.

Little did he know just how efficient the two who stayed behind were: they ended up changing the tire and picking him up. The trailer was dropped off at another secret place and their day ended at 9 p.m.

Stay tuned for part four of the story of the Pasquotank Plank House’s resurrection and what has to happen next!

Penny Byrd is chair of publicity for the Perquimans County Restoration Association.