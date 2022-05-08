ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alamosa County, CO

Fire Weather Watch issued for Baca County Including Springfield and Eastern Comanche Grasslands by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-09 10:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-09 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Fire...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Boulder And Jefferson Counties Below 6000 Feet, West Broomfield County by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 09:09:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-12 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Boulder And Jefferson Counties Below 6000 Feet, West Broomfield County; Central and East Adams and Arapahoe Counties; Central and South Weld County; Central and Southeast Park County; Elbert, Central and East Douglas Counties Above 6000 Feet; Jefferson and West Douglas Counties Above 6000 Feet, Gilpin, Clear Creek, Northeast Park Counties Below 9000 Feet; Larimer County Below 6000 Feet, Northwest Weld County; Larimer and Boulder Counties Between 6000 and 9000 Feet; Logan County; Morgan County; North Douglas County Below 6000 Feet, Denver, West Adams and Arapahoe Counties, East Broomfield County; North and Northeast Elbert County Below 6000 Feet, North Lincoln County; Northeast Weld County; Phillips County; Sedgwick County; Southeast Elbert County Below 6000 Feet, South Lincoln County; Washington County RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR SOUTH PARK, THE FRONT RANGE FOOTHILLS, URBAN CORRIDOR AND NORTHEAST PLAINS * Affected Area...Fire Weather Zones 214, 215, 216, 238, 239, 240, 241, 242, 243, 244, 245, 246, 247, 248, 249, 250 and 251. * Timing...the wind will increase over South Park, the Front Range Foothills and Palmer Divide this morning, spreading northeast across the rest the urban corridor and northeast plains later this morning, and continuing through the afternoon and into the evening. * Winds...West 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 8 percent. * Impacts...Any fire that starts will have the potential to spread rapidly. Avoid burning or any outdoor activity that may produce a spark and start a wildfire.
BROOMFIELD, CO
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Campbell, Southern Campbell, Western Crook, Weston by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 08:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-12 10:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northern Campbell; Southern Campbell; Western Crook; Weston PATCHY DENSE FOG THIS MORNING Patchy dense fog can be expected this morning. Motorists should expect rapidly changing visibility, down to near zero at times. Remember to slow down and provide plenty of braking distance between yourself and the vehicle in front of you.
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for East Central Plains, Northeast Highlands, Northeast Plains by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 09:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-12 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Red Flag Warning. Target Area: East Central Plains; Northeast Highlands; Northeast Plains; Sandia Manzano And Gallinas Mountains RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 8 PM MDT THURSDAY ALONG AND EAST OF CENTRAL MOUNTAIN CHAIN DUE TO STRONG WINDS, LOW HUMIDITY, AND AN UNSTABLE ATMOSPHERE .For today, strong winds will be concentrated along and east of the central mountain chain of New Mexico. The lowest humidity values of the season are also expected this afternoon along with above normal temperatures and high Haines indices which will lead to another round of critical fire weather conditions. Lighter winds are expected on Friday and more-so into the weekend while above normal temperatures and very dry conditions persist. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING * AREA AND TIMING...Northeast Highlands, Northeast and East Central Plains and Sandia, Manzano and Gallinas Mountains from 9 AM to 8 PM MDT today. * 20 FOOT WINDS...Southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...Ranging from 1 to 6 percent this afternoon with a long duration of single digit humidities. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will spread rapidly and will be very hard to control. Outdoor burning should not be done.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colorado Springs, CO
County
Crowley County, CO
County
Conejos County, CO
County
Fremont County, CO
County
Saguache County, CO
County
Kiowa County, CO
State
Colorado State
County
Rio Grande County, CO
County
Las Animas County, CO
County
Bent County, CO
City
Del Norte, CO
County
El Paso County, CO
County
Prowers County, CO
City
Creede, CO
County
Baca County, CO
City
Fort Garland, CO
County
Teller County, CO
City
Florissant, CO
County
Alamosa County, CO
City
Springfield, CO
County
Otero County, CO
County
Chaffee County, CO
County
Costilla County, CO
County
Pueblo County, CO
County
Lake County, CO
County
Mineral County, CO
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Cavalier, Eastern Walsh County, Grand Forks, Nelson, Pembina by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 20:32:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 11:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Cavalier; Eastern Walsh County; Grand Forks; Nelson; Pembina; Ramsey; Towner; Western Walsh County Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of west central Kittson, southeastern Towner, Cavalier, northwestern Grand Forks, northern Nelson, Ramsey, Walsh and Pembina Counties through 1115 AM CDT At 1009 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Penn to near Doyon to near Logan Center. Movement was northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Strong thunderstorms will be near Southam around 1010 AM CDT. McCanna, Larimore and Niagara around 1015 AM CDT. Brocket and Garske around 1020 AM CDT. Inkster, Orr and Lawton around 1025 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Conway, Forest River Colony and Edmore. This includes Interstate 29 between mile markers 192 and 214. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
CAVALIER COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Buena Vista, Calhoun, Cherokee, Clay, Crawford, Dickinson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 13:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-11 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Buena Vista; Calhoun; Cherokee; Clay; Crawford; Dickinson; Emmet; Hancock; Humboldt; Ida; Kossuth; Lyon; Monona; O'Brien; Osceola; Palo Alto; Plymouth; Pocahontas; Sac; Sioux; Webster; Winnebago; Woodbury TORNADO WATCH 202 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS IA . IOWA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BUENA VISTA CALHOUN CHEROKEE CLAY CRAWFORD DICKINSON EMMET HANCOCK HUMBOLDT IDA KOSSUTH LYON MONONA O`BRIEN OSCEOLA PALO ALTO PLYMOUTH POCAHONTAS SAC SIOUX WEBSTER WINNEBAGO WOODBURY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Cass, Richland by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 20:32:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Cass; Richland Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southern Clay, western Otter Tail, northwestern Grant, Wilkin, southwestern Becker, southeastern Cass and Richland Counties through 900 AM CDT At 812 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Walcott to near Lidgerwood. Movement was east at 50 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Wahpeton, Breckenridge, Barnesville, Pelican Rapids, Hawley, Hankinson and Lake Park. This includes the following highways Interstate 29 between mile markers 0 and 57. Interstate 94 in Minnesota between mile markers 10 and 56. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
CASS COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Eddy, Grand Forks by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 20:27:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-14 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Eddy; Grand Forks FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM CDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of northeast North Dakota and southeast North Dakota, including the following counties, in northeast North Dakota, Eddy, Grand Forks and Nelson. In southeast North Dakota, Griggs. * WHEN...Until 745 PM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Numerous roads remain closed due to flooding. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 956 AM CDT, emergency management reported multiple road closures due to overland flooding and washed out roadways. Flooding is already occurring. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Grand Forks AFB, Larimore, Northwood, Lakota, Emerado, McVille, Michigan, Gilby, Aneta, Petersburg, Tolna, Arvilla, Red Willow Lake, Mekinock, Pekin, Kloten, Niagara, Inkster, McCanna and Kempton.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#San Juan Mountains#Arkansas River Valley#Fire Weather Watch#Eastern Las Animas County#Black Forest#La Junta#Saguache#Southern El Paso County
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Central Carbon County, Ferris, Seminoe, Shirley Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 10:16:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-12 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Central Carbon County; Ferris, Seminoe, Shirley Mountains; Laramie Valley; North Snowy Range Foothills; Shirley Basin HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest to west winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph expected. * WHERE...Ferris/Seminoe/Shirley Mountains, Shirley Basin, Central Carbon County, North Snowy Range Foothills and Laramie Valley. * WHEN...From 6 AM to 6 PM MDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers.
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Finney, Grant, Hamilton, Haskell, Kearny, Morton, Scott by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Finney; Grant; Hamilton; Haskell; Kearny; Morton; Scott; Seward; Stanton; Stevens Critical Fire Danger This Afternoon RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT /9 PM MDT/ THIS EVENING FOR WIND, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND ISOLATED THUNDERSTORMS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 043...061...062...063...074...075...076...084...085 AND 086 * Affected Area...In Kansas...Fire Weather Zone 043 Scott...Fire Weather Zone 061 Hamilton...Fire Weather Zone 062 Kearny Fire Weather Zone 063 Finney...Fire Weather Zone 074 Stanton Fire Weather Zone 075 Grant...Fire Weather Zone 076 Haskell Fire Weather Zone 084 Morton...Fire Weather Zone 085 Stevens and Fire Weather Zone 086 Seward. * Winds...Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 5 percent. * Impacts...Any fires that start will have extreme fire behavior and spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not advised.
FINNEY COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Denali by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 12:00:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-05-13 12:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Denali WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO NOON AKDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Plan on slippery road conditions. Total snow accumulations of up to 6 inches, with localized amounts up to 10 inches, are expected. * WHERE...Denali. * WHEN...Noon today to noon Friday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Look for reduced visibilities at times. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will cause travel difficulties. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Posey, Vanderburgh by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 20:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-15 06:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Posey; Vanderburgh The National Weather Service in Paducah KY has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Indiana...Kentucky...Illinois Ohio River at Mount Vernon affecting Union, Posey, Henderson and Vanderburgh Counties. Ohio River at Shawneetown affecting Union, Crittenden, Hardin and Gallatin Counties. .Recent heavy rain has caused rises on the Ohio River, and minor flooding is expected to commence this evening at Mt Vernon and Shawneetown. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH LATE SATURDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Ohio River at Mount Vernon. * WHEN...From this evening to early Sunday morning. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 6:00 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 34.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage this evening to a crest of 35.9 feet early Saturday morning. It will then fall below flood stage late Saturday evening. - Flood stage is 35.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
POSEY COUNTY, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Henderson, Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 20:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-15 06:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Henderson; Union The National Weather Service in Paducah KY has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Indiana...Kentucky...Illinois Ohio River at Mount Vernon affecting Union, Posey, Henderson and Vanderburgh Counties. Ohio River at Shawneetown affecting Union, Crittenden, Hardin and Gallatin Counties. .Recent heavy rain has caused rises on the Ohio River, and minor flooding is expected to commence this evening at Mt Vernon and Shawneetown. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH LATE SATURDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Ohio River at Mount Vernon. * WHEN...From this evening to early Sunday morning. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 6:00 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 34.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage this evening to a crest of 35.9 feet early Saturday morning. It will then fall below flood stage late Saturday evening. - Flood stage is 35.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
HENDERSON COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Clay, Grant, West Becker, West Otter Tail, Wilkin by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 22:19:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Clay; Grant; West Becker; West Otter Tail; Wilkin Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southern Clay, western Otter Tail, northwestern Grant, Wilkin, southwestern Becker, southeastern Cass and Richland Counties through 900 AM CDT At 812 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Walcott to near Lidgerwood. Movement was east at 50 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Wahpeton, Breckenridge, Barnesville, Pelican Rapids, Hawley, Hankinson and Lake Park. This includes the following highways Interstate 29 between mile markers 0 and 57. Interstate 94 in Minnesota between mile markers 10 and 56. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
BECKER COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Cape Girardeau, Perry, Scott by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 09:52:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Target Area: Cape Girardeau; Perry; Scott The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Missouri...Illinois Mississippi River at Cape Girardeau affecting Perry, Jackson, Cape Girardeau, Union, Scott and Alexander Counties. .The river will fall below flood stage late tonight. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River at Cape Girardeau. * WHEN...Until late tomorrow morning. * IMPACTS...At 32.0 feet, Minor flooding occurs. The Mississippi River backs into several creeks producing flooding. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:30 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 33.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late tonight and continue falling to 24.2 feet Sunday, May 22. - Flood stage is 32.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Central Laramie County by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 08:25:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-12 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Central Laramie County DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT TODAY * WHAT...Visibility will be less than a quarter of mile at times. * WHERE...Central Laramie County. * WHEN...Until noon MDT today. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Pipestone by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 09:48:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 12:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Friday morning at 1145 AM CDT. Target Area: Pipestone The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls SD has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Minnesota N. Branch Pipestone Creek near Pipestone affecting Pipestone County. Redwood River at Marshall affecting Lyon County. For the Redwood River...including Marshall...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring. * WHERE...N. Branch Pipestone Creek near Pipestone. * WHEN...From this morning until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 44.0 feet, flooding begins to affect pasture lands. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:30 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 44.1 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:30 AM CDT Thursday was 44.5 feet. - Forecast...No forecast is available for this location. - Flood stage is 44.0 feet. Fld Observed Location Stg Stg Day/Time N. Branch Pipestone Creek Pipestone 44.0 44.1 Thu 9 AM CDT
PIPESTONE COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Chippewa, Kandiyohi, Renville, Yellow Medicine by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 22:19:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Chippewa; Kandiyohi; Renville; Yellow Medicine A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Chippewa, northeastern Yellow Medicine, southwestern Kandiyohi and northwestern Renville Counties through 800 AM CDT At 736 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Granite Falls, or 12 miles southeast of Montevideo, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Granite Falls around 740 AM CDT. Maynard around 755 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Clara City. This includes U.S. Highway 212 between mile markers 42 and 59. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Benton, Mille Lacs, Morrison, Sherburne by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 22:19:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 07:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Benton; Mille Lacs; Morrison; Sherburne A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Mille Lacs, Benton, northwestern Sherburne, east central Stearns and southeastern Morrison Counties through 745 AM CDT At 716 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Sauk Rapids, or near St. Cloud, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Foley around 730 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Milaca and Foreston. This includes the following highways Interstate 94 in Minnesota between mile markers 170 and 173. U.S. Highway 10 in Minnesota between mile markers 169 and 185. U.S. Highway 169 between mile markers 184 and 196. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
BENTON COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Kandiyohi, Meeker, Morrison, Pope, Stearns, Swift, Todd by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 22:19:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 10:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Kandiyohi; Meeker; Morrison; Pope; Stearns; Swift; Todd Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Meeker, southeastern Pope, southeastern Todd, Stearns, eastern Swift, southwestern Morrison and northern Kandiyohi Counties through 1030 AM CDT At 1000 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Swanville to Kerkhoven. Movement was east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Strong thunderstorms will be near Upsala and Swanville around 1005 AM CDT. Flensburg around 1010 AM CDT. Willmar and Bowlus around 1020 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Little Falls, New London and Spicer. This includes the following highways Interstate 94 in Minnesota between mile markers 123 and 155. U.S. Highway 10 in Minnesota between mile markers 140 and 157. U.S. Highway 12 between mile markers 51 and 85. U.S. Highway 8 in Minnesota near mile marker 6. U.S. Highway 71 between mile markers 123 and 184. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
KANDIYOHI COUNTY, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy