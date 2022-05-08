Freeze Warning issued for Del Norte Interior, Northern Humboldt Interior by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 10:06:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-12 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore, which occur most often at low spots or breaks in the sandbar and in the vicinity of structures such as jetties and piers. Heed the advice of lifeguards, beach patrol flags and signs. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Indian River; Coastal Martin; Coastal St. Lucie; Coastal Volusia; Mainland Northern Brevard; Mainland Southern Brevard; Northern Brevard Barrier Islands; Southern Brevard Barrier Islands HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING HIGH SURF ADVISORY HAS EXPIRED * WHAT...Numerous strong, life-threatening, rip currents through mid evening. * WHERE...Coastal Indian River, Coastal Volusia, Northern Brevard Barrier Islands, Coastal Saint Lucie, Mainland Southern Brevard, Mainland Northern Brevard, Southern Brevard Barrier Islands and Coastal Martin Counties. * WHEN...Until 10 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
