In the nascent days of his political career, Joe Biden had disapproved of the Roe v Wade ruling by the US Supreme Court and said women did not have “the sole right to say what should happen” to their bodies.Mr Biden, who had become a senator in 1973, had made the remarks a year later.“I don’t like the Supreme Court decision on abortion. I think it went too far,” he had told the Washingtonian magazine in 1974.“I don’t think that a woman has the sole right to say what should happen to her body,” Mr Biden had said as...

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 7 DAYS AGO