Man found shot to death in Madison apartment parking lot

MADISON, Tenn. (WKRN) – An investigation is underway after one man was found shot to death in the parking lot of a Madison apartment complex early Sunday morning.

Metro police were dispatched to the 1800 block of Spring Branch Drive just after 3 a.m. in response to a shooting call. That’s when officers discovered a man lying face down in the parking lot of the 18 Thirty Apartments shot to death.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

Police say the man found shot had no identification on him. Efforts are currently underway to identify him through fingerprints. Officers also found documents, including social security cards and car titles, on the ground next to him.

At least one vehicle in the parking lot appeared to have been burglarized, but police are unsure if the victim was involved.

Several residents in the apartment complex told police they heard shots, but did not see what happened.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463 .

📲 Download the News 2 app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for WKRN email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on WKRN.com for Nashville, TN and all of Middle Tennessee.

This is a developing story . WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.