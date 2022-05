JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Former State Senator Tony Hill is hoping the newly drawn District 4 map which encompasses a large part of Duval, as well as all of Nassau and Clay Counties, will play into his favor in the upcoming election. The familiar political figure says Duval isn’t as red as many think, acknowledging however that there’s a lot of work ahead, introducing himself to Nassau and Clay County voters.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO