Middletown, NY

Former cop who sold ghost gun loses “excessive sentence” appeal

Mid-Hudson News Network
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALBANY – Gregg Marinelli, age 40, a former sergeant in the New York City Department of Environmental Protection Police, who sold a “ghost gun” with no serial number...

Comments / 26

Joseph Roberts
4d ago

I glad he lost his appeal he should of gotten more time. I'm sure he will be welcomed in prison by all the loving inmates. 🤔

Serina Thompson
4d ago

Good he lost his appeal. He shouldn't have been involved with such activities. He's not above the law.

Robin13
4d ago

Should be a higher penalty for those in a position of trust.

