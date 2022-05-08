Texas homeowner shoots, kills armed intruder: reports

A potential armed robbery at a home in Canton, Texas last week was cut short after its owner shot and killed the intruder, according to local reports. Canton police officers responded to reports of a shooting at a home...
HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Deputies with the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 42-year-old woman Saturday in connection with allegations that she got high on marijuana and used a broom, fishing poles, and a piece of metal rod to attack a man. Crystal Dawn Costlow, of Larue, is...
PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - The Plano Police Department has released more information about an officer involved shooting at a 7-Eleven on May 4.It happened at the convenience store in the 3600 block of 14th Street. Police said and an off-duty officer, following an annual training class, stopped at the store where he had a verbal altercation with a man inside, later identified as Steven Ray Jordan, 33. Jordan then exited store, went to his car and allegedly retrieved a handgun. The officer, upon exiting the store, saw that Jordan had a gun. Police said both men then exchanged gunfire.Arriving officers recognized the off-duty officer, who then secured his gun. They arrested Jordan.Another man was detained as a person of interest during the initial investigation. But he was later released and continues to be a witness to this incident.The off-duty officer was placed on administrative leave per policy. There are no indications that the off-duty officer and the man who was arrested have had any previous interactions, police said. Police said Jordan was charged with aggravated assault against a public servant.He's currently being held in the Collin County Detention Center in McKinney.
SPRING, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — A 51-year-old Texas woman is in custody, facing a murder after officials say she admitted to shooting her husband after he told her he was in love with another woman.It was the morning of May 7 when deputies arrived at the home in Spring, just north of Houston, a man was inside with multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.The victim was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead, the sheriff's office said.Karin Stewart has been charged with murder in the death of James Hargrove, according to a complaint filed in court records.Stewart remained in the Harris County Jail Sunday on $75,000 bond. A working number could not be found for the attorney listed for her.
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Three people were injured in a Dallas shooting that took place in the early morning of May 7.At about 12:20 a.m., officers responded to a shooting call at the intersection of Meyers St. and Al Lipscomb Way. DART Police also put out a call for assistance from the location.When the DART officers arrived, they were flagged down by bystanders who reported a body on the ground.The DART officers found two victims a 20-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman.Both victims were transported to a local hospital, the man in critical condition and the woman in stable condition.Another victim, a 22-year-old woman, was also taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound. During the investigation, officers discovered that the 22-year-old woman was arguing with the suspect, Lucinda Williams, 30. The suspect pulled out a gun and started shooting at the 22-year-old. The gunfire struck all three victims, including the 20-year-old man and 19-year-old woman who were waiting for a ride nearby. They were not involved in the argument.Williams was arrested and charged with three counts of aggravated assault. Her bond will be set by a magistrate.Police said the investigation is ongoing.
Fort Worth police are investigating a shooting where a woman was shot twice in the groin during an argument at a convenience store overnight Sunday. According to police, officers were notified about the shooting at 1:22 a.m. Monday after a woman showed up at Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital in Fort Worth with two gunshot wounds.
Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
When police apprehended escaped capital murder suspect Casey Cole White he said that his "wife," Vicky White, shot herself, according to U.S. Marshals officials. "Casey quickly surrendered, and his immediate words to our team was, 'Please help my wife. She just shot herself in the head,'" Commander of the Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force Deputy Marshal Chad Hunt said.
This is the surreal moment 21 migrants were found concealed inside two wooden crates during a traffic stop in Texas. The shocking findings took place April 6 when state troopers and U.S. Border Patrol agents pulled over a pickup truck and disrupted the human smuggling attempt in Laredo. Footage released...
Dallas Cowboys cornerback Kelvin Joseph is not facing charges following the fatal shooting of Cameron Ray back on March 18, according to multiple reports, but Dallas Police said Saturday two suspects have been taken into custody. The agency tweeted that Aries Jones, 28, and Tivione English, 21, have both been...
A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
Editor’s Note: This article contains images at the end of this article that may be disturbing to some readers, discretion is advised. HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – A woman well known by the community disappeared with no trace only for her flesh-eaten body to be discovered days later in a resaca, leaving authorities with no leads. […]
Three children were found dead at a Los Angeles home over the weekend and their mother and a teenager were arrested, police said Monday. Officers responded to a call reporting an assault at the home in the San Fernando Valley Sunday morning and found three unresponsive children, said Officer Lizeth Lomeli, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson.
Vicky White’s cause of death has officially been ruled a suicide after a coroner performed an autopsy Tuesday, Newsweek reports. White died from a single self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head while helping inmate Casey White (no relation) escape from Lauderdale County Jail in Alabama. At a glance. After...
IRVING, Texas — Police say a 42-year-old woman who was reported missing earlier Saturday has made contact with her family and is safe. The Irving Police Department announced Satuday morning that a CLEAR Alert has been issued for the woman. Irving police said she was last seen at approximately 2:30 p.m. Friday in the 400 block of Rolston Road leaving in her vehicle, a gray 2019 Nissan Rogue.
A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
Most people have feared alligators, whether they may be the young or the old. These big and ferocious creatures are carnivores, meaning that their diet consists of a mix of fish and other invertebrates. Other species, such as birds, frogs, and mammals, may be in for their most terrible day when they come to the water’s edge and become supper for alligators!
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The man suspected in the shooting death of a woman at a Baton Rouge hotel was arrested on Thursday, May 5, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department. BRPD said Justin Cuba, 34, who is homeless, is accused of killing Jaci Bergeron, 32, of Central.
A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
Comments / 5