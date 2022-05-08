ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Man convicted of strangling ex-girlfriend loses appeal

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleULSTER COUNTY – Ted Goodwalt, a convicted felon, lost his appeal to have his conviction vacated. The ruling was issued two years after Goodwalt was released from prison early for good behavior. Goodwalt...

