On April 26th, the Select Board focused on two big topics: reviewing articles for Town Meeting and taking positions on them, and approving requests for funding under ARPA. They set aside some, but not all, of the money needed to upgrade the HVAC system at the Cameron Senior Center. Then they bought an electric car for the police department, but deferred on one for the assessors. They also rejected a request for hazard pay to Town employees who worked during the pandemic, opting instead to use ARPA funds to give those Town employees an extra day off. This, and more, in the latest episode of Ten Minute Citizen:

WESTFORD, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO