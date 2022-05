Don’t forget to sign up to get the free newsletter version of Max Q delivered to your inbox. Rocket Lab briefly catches booster mid-air using helicopter for the first time. Rocket Lab achieved a landmark victory in its quest toward full reusability by briefly catching the Electron first stage in mid-air via a helicopter. While the recovery was not without its issues — the helicopter dropped the booster into the ocean shortly after attaching to it — it’s a successful step forward for company.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 2 DAYS AGO