ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

IMHO Sunday: College football angst foreshadows USC’s return to prominence.

By Greg Katz about 7 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=314uIG_0fWqGrRR00
Gary Coronado/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images.

In my humble opinion, cardinal and gold thoughts on what I see, what I hear, and what I think from Los Angeles: The foreshadow: I guess we can say with some clarity that college football believes that Mike Bohn's sleeping USC giant - that legendary cardinal and gold football program in Los Angeles – is now fully awake, having captured the attention of the nation’s top recruits, thanks in part to the Jordan Addison dramatics and others trying to frame the Trojans as the sport’s returning national Bogeyman. The foreshadow – Part 2: The reality of the Addison situation is that the Trojans have done nothing wrong but are being crucified by rampant rumors, Twitter comments without evidence, and a large group of university football programs that shutter at the thought of USC being a superpower again. They can see USC’s prominence just over the horizon and so can many of you. At the rate things are going for Lincoln Riley’s “expansion team,” it may be a shorter wait for prominence than you may think.

Comments / 3

Related
The 562

Star Football Player Nico Iamaleava Wraps Up Volleyball Career

Long Beach Poly quarterback Nico Iamaleava could have given up volleyball a long time ago. The five-star signal-caller received his first football scholarship offer when he was a freshman, and committed to Tennessee last month. But there he was in the gym at Canyon High in Anaheim last week, putting on a show on the volleyball court in a four-set Jackrabbit loss in the first round of the CIF-SS playoffs.
LONG BEACH, CA
KABC

Guess where people are moving to—hint: LA is not in the top 10.

(Undated) — The Southwest seems to be the country’s top moving destination. According to report by Penske rental truck company, Houston, Texas is ranked number one as the most popular city to move to. Las Vegas, Nevada and Phoenix, Arizona are the next two on the list. Charlotte, North Carolina and Denver round out the top five. A report from the U.S. Census Bureau says about eight-percent of people change residency in 2021, the lowest rate since 1948.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lincoln, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Football
Local
California Football
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
College Sports
Local
California College Sports
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
voicewaves.org

As commencement nears, graduating CSULB students express frustration at the university’s handling of the event

Joy Rowden was excited to study on campus again for her senior year at California State University, Long Beach. After spending the last two years attending classes remotely, the 22-year-old was happy to see people walking around campus during the fall 2021 semester and thrilled for the chance to meet new people and interact with her professors. She was even more excited about having a less restrictive commencement ceremony come May.
LONG BEACH, CA
NBC News

Cheerleader, 19, at Southern University and A&M College dies

If you or someone you know is at risk of suicide, please call the U.S. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255, text HOME to 741741 or go to SpeakingOfSuicide.com for additional resources. A freshman cheerleader at Southern University and A&M College in Louisiana has died, university officials announced Thursday. Arlana...
BATON ROUGE, LA
spectrumnews1.com

Actor Jack Kehler dies at Cedars-Sinai in LA

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Jack Kehler, an actor who had roles in "The Big Lebowski" and "The Man in the High Castle," has died from complications from leukemia at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, according to a report in Variety. He was 75. Eddie Kehler confirmed his father's...
LOS ANGELES, CA
LATACO

Beloved Long Beach Chef Arthur Gonzalez, Behind Panxa Cocina, Hideaway, and Roe, Has Died

Long Beach’s food and drink community woke up to learn the news today of the untimely death of pioneering chef Arthur Gonzalez. According to a post on Caring Bridge, Gonzalez suffered a heart attack on Saturday, May 7th at 12:30 AM. Colorado home when it happened. He split his time between his Long Beach New Mexican restaurant Panxa Cocina and Tribe at Riverwalk, in Castle Rock, Colorado. After the sudden heart attack, he fell into a medically induced and natural coma after he underwent two surgeries—one to insert a stint into his right ventricle and another to insert a heart pump on his left side. He was on a ventilator before dying.
LONG BEACH, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Bohn
Person
Lincoln Riley
uscannenbergmedia.com

The Compton Cowboys redress the mythical American west

Beyoncé opened the 94th annual Academy Awards with a streamed performance of her song “Be Alive” from the film King Richard. The performance opened with an aerial shot of the two actresses who portrayed Serena and Venus Williams in the film leading a line of young Black people down the streets of Compton, with one striding in on horseback.
COMPTON, CA
Sfvbj.com

L.A. Rams Owner Confirmed as Buyer of Westfield Promenade

Los Angeles Rams owner Stan Kroenke has been identified as the buyer of the defunct Westfield Promenade mall in Woodland Hills. Although reports about the $150 million purchase of the Promenade property speculated as much in March, Los Angeles City Councilman Bob Blumenfield has confirmed to the Los Angeles Daily News that the buyer was Kroenke.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Canyon News

Banana Yellow (15)

UNITED STATES—Puerto Cortés waved the white flag without a single shot fired. With the rebels in control of the territory, Joe Holly moved into the Hotel Lafebre. He drank bourbon in the bar and shared war stories, Joe Holly did, and struck up conversation with anybody who’d listen. “Mr. Reporter,” he said waxing loquacious, “The Revolution is Won…No more bloodshed. President Saavedra knows the sentiments of the people. The final stand will be in the capitol. We’ll win by starving out Tegucigalpa.”
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Foreshadow#Prominence#American Football
Deadline

One Region Of California Emerges As State’s Covid Hotspot: “We’ve Got A Lot Of Virus Circulating Now. And It’s On Its Way Up”

Click here to read the full article. “We’ve got a lot of virus circulating now. And it’s on its way up,” said Santa Clara County Health Officer Dr. Sara Cody at a press briefing earlier this week. While case numbers are going up across the state, one region’s transmission levels are much higher than the rest: The Bay Area. The CDC’s color-coded “County Tracker” tool indicates that, while the rest of the state is at the green or “Low” level of transmission, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz, Marin, San Mateo and San Francisco Counties have all moved into the yellow, or “Medium”...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
arizonasuntimes.com

Stanford Professor Single-Handedly Debunks California’s Woke Math Standards

A Stanford University professor slammed California’s proposed Math Framework for being “false” and “misleading.”. Brian Conrad, Stanford University mathematics professor and director of Undergraduate Studies in Math, did a deep dive into the California Math Framework (CMF), which he laid out on his website. The proposal frequently contradicts the findings of academic studies its writers cite, according to Conrad’s analysis.
CALIFORNIA STATE
themusicuniverse.com

Bad Religion, Dropkick Murphys headlining Punk in the Park return

Punk In The Park returns to Oak Canyon Park in Orange County, California this November 5th and 6th for a full weekend of music and craft beer tasting, with nearly 30 bands spanning the punk rock genre. Iconic bands Bad Religion and Dropkick Murphys headline a powerful lineup that also includes Face To Face, The Bouncing Souls, Anti-Flag, Adolescents, The Flatliners, The Bronx, Voodoo Glow Skulls, CH3, Bad Cop Bad Cop, Mercy Music, The Vulturas, Slaughterhouse, TV Party, Suzi Moon and many more.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Saurabh

This is the best Japanese restaurant in Los Angeles, CA

Disclaimer:The author does not claim to be an expert in the field, but the article is based on credible sources. If you appreciate breathtaking landscapes, sandy beaches, majestic mountains, the glamour of Hollywood, and a vibrant food scene, Los Angeles is the place to be. The dynamic food scene of Los Angeles is the ultimate outcome of the city's diversified population. The diversity brings the best of different cultures which can be clearly seen in the food culture of the city.
LOS ANGELES, CA
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
56K+
Followers
45K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy