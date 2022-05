Villarreal have unveiled their ambitious, sprawling plans for a renovation to their stadium, the Estadio de la Ceramica, which is set to be completed by late December. The club have made waves this season by breaking into the Champions League semi-finals, where they were knocked out by Liverpool, and have now vowed to double down on their ambition by improving their 22,000 capacity home ground.

