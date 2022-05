The Idaho Falls Police Department has arrested two men who reportedly shot at each other during a confrontation Sunday outside the Idaho Falls Temple. According to the probable cause affidavit, one of the men, 23-year-old Frederick Free, shot the other in the hand during an argument. The other man, 28-year-old Austin Kuck, fired multiple shots at Free as he was driving away.

