The staff at the Alachua County Jail will implement new policy changes following an incident in which a baby died after being birthed in the jail. Inmate Erica Heaven Thompson in August gave birth at the jail to a premature baby who later died at a local hospital. The death sparked outrage in the community and led to demands for changes in the care of pregnant inmates.

ALACHUA COUNTY, FL ・ 10 HOURS AGO