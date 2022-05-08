ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

Waco neighbors: Obituaries for May 8

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRead through the obituaries published today...

WacoTrib.com

Waco PD: Elderly woman injured in North Waco drive-by shooting

Waco police officers are seeking to make an arrest after an elderly woman was shot in North Waco late Tuesday in what police described as a drive-shooting. Police were dispatched at 8:14 p.m. to the scene of the shooting at North 26th Street and Cole Avenue in the Brookview neighborhood.
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Jailed: Pair accused of armed robbery at Waco area cellphone shop

McLennan County officials unsealed an indictment Monday from a January 2021 armed robbery of a Waco area cellphone shop. A Houston woman accused of several robberies across Texas, and this Waco robbery, as well as her possible accomplice, are both in custody at the McLennan County Jail. Her indictment was unsealed Monday.
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Chris Colston revamps show with new music in Waco return

Texas country singer-songwriter Chris Colston frequently throws in a new song or two into his standard concert set to keep the live show fresh for audience and band alike. Saturday’s show offers more than one or two new songs: Colston aims to preview his new album, targeted for release in late summer.
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Waco toddler dies of gunshot

A Waco 22-month-old died of a gunshot wound Wednesday afternoon. Officers responded to the shooting at about 3 p.m. in the 3500 block of Alta Vista Drive, Waco Police Department spokesperson Cierra Shipley said in a press release Wednesday night. "Before officers were able to arrive, family members of this...
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Waco woman arrested, accused of slashing man with knife at bus station

Following an early morning knife attack at the Waco Transit station downtown Monday, a Waco woman remained in McLennan County Jail on Wednesday with bond set at $50,000, jail records show. Police reported Nancy Regaile Gaither, 41, of Waco, cut a man across his face with a knife or boxcutter...
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Chalk Waco festival expands immersive vision for weekend run downtown

This weekend’s Chalk Waco, an expansion of last year’s Chalk + Walk on Austin Avenue, lacks only skywriting in a blue sky to turn it into an immersive experience. There’s an extra block of Austin Avenue added for street art, extending the festival from the 500 block to the 800 block. Flanking passersby walking the chalk is more wall art on building exteriors and blocks of pop-up selfie stations and interactives from four blocks of participating businesses.
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Seryn revisits familiar Waco concert territory in Friday show

Nathan Allen of the Nashville band Seryn knows the outdoor stage at Common Grounds well from a decade’s worth of gigs at the Waco venue. “It’s our spot,” he called it in an interview as the band headed for a Tulsa, Oklahoma, show. Allen also knows that Seryn’s Thursday night show is cause for celebration, if one needed something more than the band’s first appearance in Waco in six years: It’s the 10th anniversary of Seryn’s first Common Grounds appearance, when the indie-folk band called Denton its home base.
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Woman shot Wednesday afternoon in Waco home

Someone shot a 23-year-old woman Wednesday afternoon in the 800 block of North 32nd Street and fled the scene, police said. Officers responded to a home there at about 4:15 p.m. for a report of a shooting. An officer arrived and quickly located a woman in the house who had been shot in the leg, Sgt. Garen Bynum said.
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Deputy in I-35 auto-pedestrian death could return to duty next week

A McLennan County deputy who hit and killed a woman walking in a lane of I-35 early Saturday could return to duty next week, according to the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office. Chief Deputy David Kilcrease said Monday the deputy, whose name has not been released, would return to duty...
WACO, TX
NewsBreak
Obituaries
WacoTrib.com

Health Camp burger joint for sale on Waco's traffic circle

Health Camp building hits market for $2.3 million, owners hope to find buyer to keep Waco landmark humming. Enter at your own risk, this 1,656-square-foot burger joint on Waco’s traffic circle. It serves up nostalgia hot and heavy, from black-and-white photos on the wall, to the Temptations letting the world know they have “got sunshine on a cloudy day,” and staffers taking curbside orders through a tiny window.
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

High school notebook: Midway, Waco keep turnstiles spinning as busy playoff hosts

Last Friday night, Brad Shelton gazed onto Midway’s softball diamond from the other side of the fence, taking in the playoff game between China Spring and Taylor. But Shelton kept his head on a swivel, because he also wanted to ensure that the TAPPS State Track and Field Championships would go off without a hitch. That event was unfolding just a couple of relay throws away at Panther Stadium.
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Waco-area news briefs: Entries open for Waco Table Tennis Club tournament

Waco Walks will host a Tornado Remembrance Walk at 6 p.m. Wednesday starting from the tornado memorial at Fourth Street and Austin Avenue. Baylor University libraries spokesperson Eric Ames will retrace the path through downtown of the May 11, 1953, tornado that killed 114 people. Table tennis tournament. The Waco...
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Fear not, West vaulter's backbone is even stiffer than her poles

WEST — Back in the mid-1990s, you couldn’t walk down the street without spotting some teenager wearing a No Fear brand T-shirt. That’s a little before Laney Kucera’s time. But she seems like the perfect fit to bring No Fear back into fashion. Like many pole...
WEST, TX
WacoTrib.com

Live Oak students at international science fair

Live Oak Classical School students Miriam Carl, Maddie Kirklin and John Olafsen, who competed in the senior division of the Central Texas Science and Engineering Fair, are attending the International Science and Engineering Fair this week in Atlanta, Georgia. Freshman Miriam Carl received first place in the cellular and molecular...
LIVE OAK, TX
WacoTrib.com

Gov. Greg Abbott voices clear support for school voucher program

Gov. Greg Abbott on Monday voiced support for a school voucher plan, offering his clearest embrace in recent memory of letting parents use taxpayers dollars to send their kids to nonpublic schools. “We can fully fund public schools while also giving parents a choice about which school is right for...
TEXAS STATE
WacoTrib.com

LETTERS: School board candidate offers thanks; flat tire training needed

Two of the most important words in the world are “thank” and “you.” I would like to take this opportunity to say thank you to everyone who supported my campaign personally. Thank you to those who labored in prayer, shared advice or an encouraging word, contributed financially, made phone calls, knocked on doors, hosted events, provided testimony, and volunteered their time. I am grateful for your support and kindness.
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Waco home listings for people who need a lot of living space

Luxurious living is perfectly married with nature in this distinguished custom home built by the Alford Company. Nestled among the trees on four wildlife managed acres, this property offers both peace and privacy. A grand entry with beams and double doors leads you into an open, streamlined floor plan that makes use of every square foot possible. The main living area, anchored by a floor to ceiling gas fireplace, features ample natural light and stunning views provided by the many windows. You'll enjoy the many extra custom features located in the kitchen such as the prep sink, pot filler, professional grade gas stove with griddle, and large chef's pantry. The dining area is equipped to handle seating for ten plus and a wine closet is located nearby with storage for all your favorite bottles. The Northeast corner of the home encompasses the over-sized laundry, home office, and a second, more secluded living area with vaulted ceilings and picture windows. Two oversized bedrooms complete with their own en suites, and another isolated bedroom is located near a full bath for guests. The primary suite is a dream come true with tall trayed ceilings, a sitting area, and a gas fireplace that creates the coziest atmosphere to fall asleep in. The en suite is reminiscent of a high-end spa and includes a wet room with whirlpool tub, hand shower and rain head, custom cabinetry with display lighting, an exercise studio, and its own private patio. The large covered back porch, and sun patio are perfect for entertaining, or just watching the wildlife that is your backyard. A wildlife conservation property tax exemption is yet another perk of owning this extraordinary property! The search for your dream home ends at 235 Lost Creek.
WACO, TX

