Waco neighbors: Obituaries for May 8

Luxurious living is perfectly married with nature in this distinguished custom home built by the Alford Company. Nestled among the trees on four wildlife managed acres, this property offers both peace and privacy. A grand entry with beams and double doors leads you into an open, streamlined floor plan that makes use of every square foot possible. The main living area, anchored by a floor to ceiling gas fireplace, features ample natural light and stunning views provided by the many windows. You'll enjoy the many extra custom features located in the kitchen such as the prep sink, pot filler, professional grade gas stove with griddle, and large chef's pantry. The dining area is equipped to handle seating for ten plus and a wine closet is located nearby with storage for all your favorite bottles. The Northeast corner of the home encompasses the over-sized laundry, home office, and a second, more secluded living area with vaulted ceilings and picture windows. Two oversized bedrooms complete with their own en suites, and another isolated bedroom is located near a full bath for guests. The primary suite is a dream come true with tall trayed ceilings, a sitting area, and a gas fireplace that creates the coziest atmosphere to fall asleep in. The en suite is reminiscent of a high-end spa and includes a wet room with whirlpool tub, hand shower and rain head, custom cabinetry with display lighting, an exercise studio, and its own private patio. The large covered back porch, and sun patio are perfect for entertaining, or just watching the wildlife that is your backyard. A wildlife conservation property tax exemption is yet another perk of owning this extraordinary property! The search for your dream home ends at 235 Lost Creek.

WACO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO